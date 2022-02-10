Star Wars fans are saying the same thing about the new Obi-Wan Kenobi poster

Star Wars fans went into meltdown when Disney finally announced a new series based on Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi in 2019. After making us wait another three years, Disney finally dropped the first poster for the show this week. But while many are loving the epic yet minimal design, there's one thing that's irking fans.

Arriving on 25 May (yep, Disney missed trick not putting it out on May the 4th), this series is set a few years after the much-maligned prequel trilogy of the early noughties. The poster shows an older Obi-Wan wandering through a desert while holding a lightsabre. (Looking for more great posters? Check out the best print ads of all time)

(Image credit: Disney)

For our money, it's a great poster. There's nothing too clever going on, but much like that brilliant Dune teaser, it's a pleasingly simple – even classy – affair. Who needs a busy poster when you can just fill it with beautiful, golden sand?

But said sand is exactly what has some Star Wars fans up in arms. The poster suggests that we're in for yet another series set on the desert planet Tatooine, which appeared throughout both The Mandalorian and was the entire setting for The Book of Boba Fet. In other words, unlike Anakin Skywalker, the folks at Disney really like sand.

"Why more Tatooine? Move on creatively, please," one user responds to Disney's poster reveal on Twitter, while another adds, "After the Obi-Wan Kenobi show I never want to see Tatooine in my life again done with that bland ass planet there is a whole galaxy out there." Quite.

The Tatooine TV Universe gets another entry. https://t.co/VdRxVRoKDNFebruary 9, 2022 See more

Oh great, another show that takes place on Tatooine, a planet so awesome and interesting that Luke Skywalker famously wanted to stay there https://t.co/Wx7nYGkHPvFebruary 9, 2022 See more

