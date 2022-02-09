Apple's latest iPhone announcement is great news for creatives

While we're always excited about the next Apple hardware, it's nice when an awesome software update comes along and improves our existing device. And for creatives and small businesses, Apple's latest announcement could be a game-changer.

The company has just announced 'Tap to Pay', a service that lets users receive payments directly to their iPhone, without the need for a separate point-of-sale device. Which, for creatives with something to sell, could be a big deal. All you need is an iPhone XS or above – check out the best iPhone 13 deals if you're after the latest and greatest.

According to the Apple Newsroom, Tap to Pay (initially available just in the US) will let users accept "Apple Pay, contactless credit and debit cards, and other digital wallets through a simple tap to their iPhone — no additional hardware or payment terminal needed." Indeed, being able to take payment without extra kit (and a potentially dodgy Bluetooth connection) could certainly make life easier for small businesses.

"At checkout," says Apple, "the merchant will simply prompt the customer to hold their iPhone or Apple Watch to pay with Apple Pay, their contactless credit or debit card, or other digital wallet near the merchant’s iPhone." The payment will then be securely completed using NFC technology.

As many have speculated, the announcement could be bad news for payment brands like PayPal and Square. "Is this a killer for hardware terminal manufacturers?," one Reddit user speculates. Meanwhile, others wonder if the move hints at a portless future for the iPhone: "I think Apple is getting ready to remove the charging port, gotta have everything working without it."

As users still waiting for iMessage payments in various countries will attest, there's no guarantee that Tap to Pay's rollout outside the US will be swift. But we have a feeling there'll be plenty of business-savvy creatives out there itching to get their hands on their tech. Want to make sure you've got the latest kit? Check out today's best Apple deals.

