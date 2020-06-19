Become a better digital artist with ImagineFX

The new issue of ImagineFX is on sale now – as well as being delivered to your door if you are a subscriber. This edition will not be available in stores, but you can easily get hold of a copy of ImagineFX without leaving your home. See below for the variety of ways in which you can read us in print of digital editions.

ImagineFX issue 189 is dedicated to teaching you new art skills and inspiring you to get painting your own works of art. In the workshop section of our latest issue, Dave Greco (our cover art star) puts his own twist on another artist’s style. This painting was inspired by the popular Instagram art challenge #drawthisinyourstyle, so if you’ve ever wanted to give it a try, pick up a copy of this edition to see how it’s done. Make sure you also follow our Instagram page for more art and insight.

Elsewhere in this edition, Phil Galloway shows us how to paint a portrait in ArtRage, artist Emily Hare shows us around her lofty art studio, we lose ourselves in the sketchbook of Halil Ural and we also continue our quest to find our Artist of the Year, so please make sure you submit your work to be featured.

You’ll see just some of the many highlights in this issue below.

Legend: Crash McCreery

Crash McCreery film art legend (Image credit: Future)

We interview film art legend Crash McCreery about his illustrious career working on the concept art for some of the most iconic films of all time including Jurassic Park, Pirates of the Caribbean, Terminator and more.

Do you have what it takes to teach yourself art?

Artists share their wisdom on how you can make own way in art (Image credit: Future)

Teaching yourself art requires discipline, time and effort - and your success is all down to how hard you work. We speak with artists who went down the less formal route to becoming professional artists.

Professional speed painting advice

Dom Lay’s speed painting image (Image credit: Future)

US-based concept artist Dom Lay gives his unique tips on quickly developing a sci-fi environment in this speed painting workshop.

How to add color and texture

Maria Poliakova’s beautiful portrait (Image credit: Future)

Maria Poliakova is an expert on adding colour to her work. Here she shares how she applies colour to a beautiful period portrait to add atmosphere and dynamic light.

How to get hold of ImagineFX

Due to the Covid-19 situation, we are temporarily not available in stores worldwide. Limited print editions of ImagineFX are available for delivery from our online store. The price you see includes shipping. We deliver to over 100 countries. Check here to see if we can send a copy to you.

Alternatively, you can access us instantly through our digital options:

• Apple app (for iPad or iPhone)

• Pocketmags (multi-platform app, great for Android users)

• Zinio (multi-platform app for desktop or smartphone)

