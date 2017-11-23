Become a game maker with this extensive training library

Tomorrow we'll finally get to see the best Black Friday 2017 deals for designers, illustrators and artists (on top of the great early deals that we've already shared on our Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals articles). But we haven't neglected our daily deals; today we've got you a great discount on a course to teach you game design.

Gamers are a dedicated bunch and spend tons of time thinking about their favourite titles. Put that passion to work as you learn to build your own games with the help of School of Game Design. You can get lifetime access to this great resource for aspiring game designers. It's on sale now for 98% off the retail price !

It doesn't matter if you're an expert gamer or a total noob, the School of Game Design is built for people of all skill levels. It's packed with more than 120 hours of actionable content that will teach you the skills you need to learn how to build your very own games. These step-by-step courses will teach you the the fundamentals – from coding languages and frameworks, to advanced techniques for animation and modelling, and much more.

This bundle is valued at $5,990, but you can get it for just $69 (approx £53). That’s 98% off the retail price for access to lessons that could set you on a path to your dream job, so grab it today.

