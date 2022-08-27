The best Apple devices of the decade – vote now

The best Apple devices and Apple products have changed the way we accomplish many tasks, from digital art to listening to music. We figured a voting category dedicated to the Californian company was a no-brainer.

As part of the Creative Bloq Awards 2022, you can vote in the Creative Bloq at 10 Awards category. Below is the shortlist of the best Apple products of the last ten years.



Below you can find the Apple tech of the decade shortlist, which includes the iPad Pro, AirPods Pro and Apple Watch 4.

Best Apple products: let's recap

(Image credit: Apple)

iPad Pro released September 2015 and took what Apple did well, the iPad, but gave it a power boost, larger screen and 'pro' level tech. While the original iPad managed to reshape how we access our media and encouraged us to take our digital art out of the home and studio, the iPad Pro added, well… more.

Our voting is specifically on the third-gen 2018 release, which introduced a larger 11-inch screen, face ID tech and more. The recent fifth gen iPad Pro features the M1 chip and Thunderbolt, a better front-facing camera, and a Liquid Retina XDR screen that makes your art look amazing. Get the full picture in our iPad vs iPad Pro comparison feature.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple Watch 4 marked the first proper redesign of the Apple Watch, which is why this particular model makes our shortlist for you to vote on. With a new larger display with thinner bezels and rounded corners Apple Watch 4 is how we view this device today. This edition of the Apple Watch features the Apple Haptic Engine tech and could take accurate heart readings and even judge if you'd had a fall – it was supported by the American Heart Association. You can find the latest deals on the Apple Watch 4 in our regularly updated best Apple Watch deals buying guide.

(Image credit: Apple)

iPhone SE was an entry into the crowded smartphone market that offered a small and compact mobile without compromising on hardware or design choices. The SE stood for 'Special Edition' and this alluded to the fact you're getting a full-fat iPhone in a smaller size, without diminishing power or use.

It was released in 2016 alongside the higher-end iPhone 6S and 6S Plus, was the same size as the previous iPhone 5S, but with the newer 6S hardware, including a 12-megapixel rear camera capable of 4K video. The iPhone SE remains a unique approach that manages to straddle generations of phone design, read our iPhone SE (2022) review for details of the newest iteration.

(Image credit: Apple)

MacBook Pro (2021) is the fifth-generation of this beloved laptop that has proved a powerful and reliable workhorse for designs, video editors and digital artists. This model makes our shortlist previous editions because of its newer tech but also because it marks a moment when Apple listened to fans and made changes.

This edition uses the newer M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, but its big design success was when Apple listened to users and removed the Touch Bar, with a reintroduction of the function keys. Other additions include a HDMI port, SD card reader, MagSafe charging and more memory as standard. The new Liquid Retina XDR display is beautiful and features thinner bezels. Read our MacBook Pro (2021) review for why we love this laptop.

(Image credit: Apple)

AirPods Pro released in 2019 and developed on the core idea and tech of these smart in-ear audio devices. Building on the standard AirPods the 'Pro' iteration added a better battery, wireless charging and, best of all, active noise cancellation technology found in more expensive over-ear headphones that detects and counters sound waves to cancel external noise.

More recent iterations of the AirPods Pro feature the spatial audio mode that simulates 5.1 surround sound. Find the latest and best AirPods Pro deals in our roundup page.

