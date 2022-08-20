The best logo design of the decade? Vote now and you decide

What's the best logo design of the last ten years? Have your say, vote now in the CB at 10 Awards.

Best logo design; a logo with famous logos such as Google and BMW
The best logo design of the last ten years is up for debate. The Creative Bloq at 10 Awards is in full swing and we turn our voting gaze onto the best logos of the decade. We, with the help from our open nominations stage, have drawn up a shortlist of the best logos of the last ten years, and now you can vote on your favourite.

You can find the complete list of ten categories at the Creative Bloq at 10 Award shortlist voting page but for now scroll down to vote on which logo, whether it's London 2012 or BMW, you think was the best of the decade. Simply click the logo name that you think should win from the list below and we'll do the rest – the winner will be decided and published the week beginning 22 September. 

We have, naturally, covered many of these logos and more since Creative Bloq launched a decade ago, so why not catch up on how designers reacted to the new Mastercard logo when it redesigned, or find out why the Google logo sparked a 'correct design' debate. Or, simply scroll down and have your say!






Visit our website, www.futureevents.uk/creativebloqawards2022, to learn more about the Creative Bloq Awards and Creative Bloq at 10. Winners will be revealed the week beginning 12 September 2022!

If you have any questions or queries about the Creative Bloq Awards 2022 or sponsorship enquiries get in touch at ian.dean@futurenet.com.

