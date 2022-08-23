Vote for the best brand campaign of the decade

We debated for weeks on the best brand campaigns of the last ten years and came down to our five favourites, with the help of an open nominations phase. It's been a creative ten years where console brands rubbed shoulders with unicorn drinks and social media dominated.

Scroll down to have your say on the winner in the Creative Bloq at 10 Awards, which includes innovative approaches to social media and a love of nostalgia. The decade grew away from controversy, but if you want to see the top brand campaigns that shocked us, we have those featured too.

Our final shortlist for you to vote on contains few shocks but plenty of thought provoking moments, including PlayStation's 4ThePlayers nostalgia trip and we get behind the rise of social media with Starbucks’ unicorn campaign, Spotify's ode to 2016 and the famous Ice Bucket Challenge. Finally, Dove's My Beauty My Say series of short films that champion women who overcame challenges.

Best brand campaign: vote now







If you need to hone your branding skills then read up with our guides to creating a better brand identity, the steps to building a strong brand voice, and discover the top 10 big brand logos.

The CB at 10 Awards is part of the Creative Bloq Awards 2022, visit the Creative Bloq Awards website for more details to see the complete category list and catch up on the voting process. The results will be shared the week beginning 12 September right here on Creative Bloq. Now, vote!

Read more: