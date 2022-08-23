Vote for the best brand campaign of the decade

By published

What's the best brand campaign of the last ten years? You decide.

Best brand campaign of the decade; logos from PS4 and Spotify on the CB at 10 awards logo
(Image credit: Future)

We debated for weeks on the best brand campaigns of the last ten years and came down to our five favourites, with the help of an open nominations phase. It's been a creative ten years where console brands rubbed shoulders with unicorn drinks and social media dominated.

Scroll down to have your say on the winner in the Creative Bloq at 10 Awards, which includes innovative approaches to social media and a love of nostalgia. The decade grew away from controversy, but if you want to see the top brand campaigns that shocked us, we have those featured too. 

Our final shortlist for you to vote on contains few shocks but plenty of thought provoking moments, including PlayStation's 4ThePlayers nostalgia trip and we get behind the rise of social media with Starbucks’ unicorn campaign, Spotify's ode to 2016 and the famous Ice Bucket Challenge. Finally, Dove's My Beauty My Say series of short films that champion women who overcame challenges.

Best brand campaign: vote now



If you need to hone your branding skills then read up with our guides to creating a better brand identity, the steps to building a strong brand voice, and discover the top 10 big brand logos.

The CB at 10 Awards is part of the Creative Bloq Awards 2022, visit the Creative Bloq Awards website for more details to see the complete category list and catch up on the voting process. The results will be shared the week beginning 12 September right here on Creative Bloq. Now, vote!

Read more:

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ian Dean
Ian Dean

Ian Dean is Digital Arts & Design Editor at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and leading video game title Official PlayStation Magazine. In his early career he wrote for music and film magazines including Uncut, SFX, and assisted on The Idler. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his love to bring the latest news on NFTs, video game art and tech, and more to Creative Bloq, and in his spare time he doodles in Corel Painter, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

Related articles