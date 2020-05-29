Cartoons for key workers are a heartwarming delight

We've loved seeing examples of the creative community coming together during lockdown, and this latest cartoon project is a truly heartwarming example. A psychologist and a cartoonist have come together to capture the one moment key workers are most looking forward to when lockdown ends, and the results are delightful.

Last month, psychologist Kevin Dutton asked key workers to share the moment or memory that's currently keeping them going, and cartoonist Rob Murray is now illustrating them each inside a bottle. #BottleMoments has seen Murray capture over 50 moments inside bottles, and they're guaranteed to raise a smile. If they inspire you to get drawing, our how to draw guides will keep your skills as sharp as your pencil.

#keyworkers What do you dream of doing most when lockdown is over that keeps you going on the front line? Share your #bottlemoments, say what you do, & ⁦@RMurrayCartoons will turn as many of them as he can into fun cartoons for you. #mentalhealth #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/7bhvAPcBluApril 24, 2020

Dutton is currently sharing Murray's efforts on Twitter, along with a quote from each key worker themselves. Moments captured so far include postponed weddings, delayed travel plans and lots of family reunions, including this care home worker who can't wait to visit her own nan:

“I'm a key worker looking after other people's relatives in a care home. First thing I'd like to do after lockdown is go see my own nan!”- Amy Midge #keyworkers share ur #bottlemoments & @RMurrayCartoons will draw them for you! #COVID19 #Lockdown #mentalhealth #NHS @BottleMoments pic.twitter.com/7KRZffKBI9May 28, 2020

"As a cartoonist working for magazines and newspapers, you spend most of your time poking fun at situations," Murray told Good Morning Britain. "The positive thing about this project is that it is about normal people, and their normal lives." "The major theme is connection," Dutton added. "It shows us that as a society, the DNA of what gets us through is being together."

"After Covid I plan to go to Australia to nurse and travel." - Laura Barker (A&E nurse). #keyworkers share your #bottlemoments & @RMurrayCartoons will draw them for you! #COVID19 #Lockdown #mentalhealth #NHS @BottleMoments pic.twitter.com/a47y4SUDjCMay 28, 2020

“Seeing my daughter, a nurse, again. Can’t wait to give her a hug & spend the day in London with her” – Sue Smith (@suesmiffy), Social services support worker. #keyworkers share your #bottlemoments & @RMurrayCartoons will draw them for you! #COVID19 #Lockdown #socialservices #NHS pic.twitter.com/wzJclc9iDhMay 16, 2020

Murray's cartoon pencil style is perfect for capturing these often simple moments of togetherness – the drawings are a touching token of appreciation and hope for key workers during a time of great hardship and courage. Placing the moments in a bottle is an inspired touch, capturing them and almost turning them into timeless vignettes. Key workers can share the moment they're most looking forward to with the hashtag #BottleMoments – and it might just get bottled up by Dutton and Murray.

Other recent displays of solidarity within the creative community have included Rob Biddulph's free drawing lessons for kids. Rob recently attempted to break the world record for the largest online art lesson with over 10,000 viewers (he's still waiting for the official result). For more inspiring examples, check out our best free resources for creatives stuck at home.

