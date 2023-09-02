Brand Impact Awards 2023: shortlist announced

Now in their tenth consecutive year, the Brand Impact Awards (BIAs) reward the best branding from around the world. Over the past decade, the BIAs have shone a light on diverse branding projects created by the best the global industry has to offer.
Today, after much deliberation, we are delighted to reveal the full shortlist for the Brand Impact Awards 2023. One-third of the entries made it through to this stage: scroll down to see the 67 projects from 39 different agencies.
To mark 10 years of the BIAs, our biggest-ever judging panel is packed with world-class expertise from the agencies and clients behind our Best of Show-winning projects over the past decade, a constellation of previous Gold and Silver Award winners, plus other hand-picked branding specialists from across the globe.
Thanks to all our judges for being so accommodating and generous with their time and expertise during this process. Without further ado, in alphabetical order, here are the 39 agencies that have made the shortlist in the Brand Impact Awards 2023, and the world-class projects that got them there...
B&W Studio
Project: Beat the Peaks
Shortlisted in: Not for profit
Baxter & Bailey
Project: Cardiff Met
Shortlisted in: Education
big fish
Project: Picnic
Shortlisted in: Illustration
Project: Godminster
Shortlisted in: FMCG
COLLINS
Project: Freeform
Shortlisted in: Entertainment
Common Curiosity
Project: The Bond
Shortlisted in: Property & Construction
Design Bridge & Partners
Project: Eurovision
Shortlisted in: Brand Strategy
Project: Aston Martin
Shortlisted in: Copywriting / Motion / Automotive
Project: R1
Category: Brand Strategy
Project: Thredd
Category: Brand Strategy / Financial Services
Project: Gigi's Gelato
Category: Typography
Product: Land of Warriors
Category: Illustration / Entertainment
Project: Taikoo Li
Category: Retail
Project: Frango Assado
Category: Bars & Restaurants
Product: Ashurst
Category: Brand Strategy
DesignStudio
Project: TapTap
Shortlisted in: Entertainment
Project: Centre Parcs Europe
Category: Transport & Travel
Elmwood
Project: The Week
Shortlisted in: Publishing
For The People
Project: NSW government
Shortlisted in: Public Sector
Project: Be Equitable
Shortlisted in: Professional Services
Project: Mux
Category: Technology & Telecoms
Project: Time dot com
Category: Technology & Telecoms
Gander
Project: Pop Up Grocer
Shortlisted in: Retail
Project: Graza
Shortlisted in: Artisan
Halo
Project: Arctic Iced Coffee
Shortlisted in: Brand Strategy
Here Design
Project: Glenfiddich
Shortlisted in: Luxury
Jack Renwick Studio
Project: Veg NI
Shortlisted in: Not for Profit
Johnson Banks
Project: Undaunted
Shortlisted in: Not for Profit
Jones Knowles Ritchie
Project: M&Ms
Shortlisted in: Motion
Project: Rack This Way
Shortlisted in: Retail
Project: Stella
Shortlisted in: Wine, Beer & Spirits
Lippincott
Project: NYC Pride
Shortlisted in: Not for profit
Magpie
Project: Sleepy TV
Shortlisted in: Entertainment
Project: Woven
Shortlisted in: Bars & Restaurants
Project: Aero
Shortlisted in: Automotive
Manual
Project: Eames Institute
Shortlisted in: Culture
ManvsMachine
Project: Squarespace
Shortlisted in: Motion / Technology & Telecoms)
Project: Reese's
Shortlisted in: Motion
Project: Meta Quest Pro
Shortlisted in: Motion
MetaDesign China
Project: Chasing Lucky Rabbits
Shortlisted in: Self Branding
Mytton Williams
Project: Script IP
Shortlisted in: Professional Services
NB Studio
Project: Vineyard Theatre
Shortlisted in: Brand Strategy
Project: Royal Mail Pride
Shortlisted in: Illustration
Re
Project: Kit
Shortlisted in: Financial Services
Rose
Project: Royal Parks
Shortlisted in: Not for Profit
Saboteur
Project: Marlow Film Studios
Shortlisted in: Entertainment
Siegel + Gale
Project: Tirlan
Shortlisted in: Brand Strategy
Sonder and Tell
Project: Katkin
Studio Drama
Project: Vogue Brasil
Shortlisted in: Typography
Studio Sutherl&
Project: The Running Towards
Shortlisted in: Copywriting / Typography / Public Sector
Project: Snap!Gammon
Shortlisted in: Illustration / Typography / Self Branding
Project: De.Coded
Shortlisted in: Publishing
Project: Compartment Syndrome
Shortlisted in: Publishing
Project: Guy's Cancer Charity
Shortlisted in: Not for Profit
Tarek Atrissi Design
Project: Saudi Design Festival
Shortlisted in: Typography
Taxi Studio
Project: Carlsberg LFC
Shortlisted in: Wine, Beer & Spirits
Project: Byron
Shortlisted in: Bars & Restaurants
The Click
Project: Norwich Castle
Shortlisted in: Culture
Thisaway
Project: Jockey Club
Shortlisted in: Brand Strategy / Illustration
Project: Team GB
Shortlisted in: Brand Strategy / Illustration
Turner Duckworth
Project: Sprite
Shortlisted in: FMCG
UnitedUs
Project: Harlaxton
Shortlisted in: Education
weareseventeen
Project: BBC Nordic
Shortlisted in: Motion
Who Gives A Crap
Project: Uncrap The World
Shortlisted in: FMCG
Work Less Ordinary
Project: Swift
Shortlisted in: Financial Services
What it means to be on this list
Being shortlisted for the Brand Impact Awards is an accolade in itself. Standards are unfalteringly high, and if judges feel that none of the projects submitted in a category meet the required standard, that category is cut altogether.
First introduced in 2020, we have three tiers of award: Bronze (formerly Shortlisted), Silver (formerly Highly Commended) and Gold (formerly Winner). In practice, this means that all agencies on this list have achieved Bronze status at least. So congratulations – and good luck for the final reveal at the end of September.
How are the BIAs judged?
Entries are judged on their originality, how well they serve their original brief and consistency – specifically consistent quality of idea and execution across two or more brand touchpoints.
They are also judged in context of their market sector – product design is not lumped in with sports, just as self-branding is judged exclusively from fashion. And lastly, campaigns that extend or enhance existing brands are accepted, unlike with many other award schemes.
To find out more about this year’s Brand Impact Awards, plus all the categories, head over to the Brand Impact Awards website. Also check out the Brand Impact Awards 2022 winners.