Brand Impact Awards 2023: shortlist announced

By Nick Carson
published

Our biggest-ever global judging panel has selected 67 projects from 39 different agencies for this year's BIA shortlist.

Brand Impact Awards 2023
(Image credit: Future)

Now in their tenth consecutive year, the Brand Impact Awards (BIAs) reward the best branding from around the world. Over the past decade, the BIAs have shone a light on diverse branding projects created by the best the global industry has to offer.

Today, after much deliberation, we are delighted to reveal the full shortlist for the Brand Impact Awards 2023. One-third of the entries made it through to this stage: scroll down to see the 67 projects from 39 different agencies.

To mark 10 years of the BIAs, our biggest-ever judging panel is packed with world-class expertise from the agencies and clients behind our Best of Show-winning projects over the past decade, a constellation of previous Gold and Silver Award winners, plus other hand-picked branding specialists from across the globe.

Thanks to all our judges for being so accommodating and generous with their time and expertise during this process. Without further ado, in alphabetical order, here are the 39 agencies that have made the shortlist in the Brand Impact Awards 2023, and the world-class projects that got them there...

B&W Studio

B&W Studio project

(Image credit: B&W Studio)

Project: Beat the Peaks
Shortlisted in: Not for profit

Baxter & Bailey

Baxter & Bailey

(Image credit: Baxter & Bailey)

Project: Cardiff Met
Shortlisted in: Education

big fish

Big fish

(Image credit: Big fish)

Project: Picnic
Shortlisted in: Illustration

Big fish

(Image credit: Big fish)

Project: Godminster
Shortlisted in: FMCG

COLLINS

COLLINS

(Image credit: COLLINS)

Project: Freeform
Shortlisted in: Entertainment

Common Curiosity

The Bond

(Image credit: Common Curiosity)

Project: The Bond
Shortlisted in: Property & Construction

Design Bridge & Partners

Design Bridge & Partners

(Image credit: Design Bridge & Partners)

Project: Eurovision
Shortlisted in: Brand Strategy

Design Bridge & Partners

(Image credit: Design Bridge & Partners)

Project: Aston Martin
Shortlisted in: Copywriting / Motion / Automotive

Design Bridge & Partners

(Image credit: Design Bridge & Partners)

Project: R1
Category: Brand Strategy

Design Bridge & Partners

(Image credit: Design Bridge & Partners)

Project: Thredd
Category: Brand Strategy / Financial Services

Design Bridge & Partners

(Image credit: Design Bridge & Partners)

Project: Gigi's Gelato
Category: Typography

Design Bridge & Partners

(Image credit: Design Bridge & Partners)

Product: Land of Warriors
Category: Illustration / Entertainment

Design Bridge & Partners

(Image credit: Design Bridge & Partners)

Project: Taikoo Li
Category: Retail

Design Bridge & Partners

(Image credit: Design Bridge & Partners)

Project: Frango Assado
Category: Bars & Restaurants

Product: Ashurst
Category: Brand Strategy

DesignStudio

DesignStudio

(Image credit: DesignStudio)

Project: TapTap
Shortlisted in: Entertainment

DesignStudio

(Image credit: DesignStudio)

Project: Centre Parcs Europe
Category: Transport & Travel

Elmwood

Elmwood

(Image credit: Elmwood)

Project: The Week
Shortlisted in: Publishing

For The People

For The People

(Image credit: For The People)

Project: NSW government
Shortlisted in: Public Sector

For The People

(Image credit: For The People)

Project: Be Equitable
Shortlisted in: Professional Services

For The People

(Image credit: For The People)

Project: Mux
Category: Technology & Telecoms

For The People

(Image credit: For The People)

Project: Time dot com
Category: Technology & Telecoms

Gander

Gander

(Image credit: Gander)

Project: Pop Up Grocer
Shortlisted in: Retail

Gander

(Image credit: Gander)

Project: Graza
Shortlisted in: Artisan

Halo

Halo

(Image credit: Halo)

Project: Arctic Iced Coffee
Shortlisted in: Brand Strategy

Here Design

Here Design

(Image credit: Here Design)

Project: Glenfiddich
Shortlisted in: Luxury

Jack Renwick Studio

Jack Renwick Studio

(Image credit: Jack Renwick Studio)

Project: Veg NI
Shortlisted in: Not for Profit

Johnson Banks

Johnson Banks

(Image credit: Johnson Banks)

Project: Undaunted
Shortlisted in: Not for Profit

Jones Knowles Ritchie

Jones Knowles Ritchie

(Image credit: Jones Knowles Ritchie)

Project: M&Ms
Shortlisted in: Motion

Jones Knowles Ritchie

(Image credit: Jones Knowles Ritchie)

Project: Rack This Way
Shortlisted in: Retail

Jones Knowles Ritchie

(Image credit: Jones Knowles Ritchie)

Project: Stella
Shortlisted in: Wine, Beer & Spirits

Lippincott

Lippincott

(Image credit: Lippincott)

Project: NYC Pride
Shortlisted in: Not for profit

Magpie

Magpie

(Image credit: Magpie)

Project: Sleepy TV
Shortlisted in: Entertainment

Magpie

(Image credit: Magpie)

Project: Woven
Shortlisted in: Bars & Restaurants

Magpie

(Image credit: Magpie)

Project: Aero
Shortlisted in: Automotive

Manual

Manual

(Image credit: Manual)

Project: Eames Institute
Shortlisted in: Culture

ManvsMachine

ManvsMachine

(Image credit: ManvsMachine)

Project: Squarespace
Shortlisted in: Motion / Technology & Telecoms)

ManvsMachine

(Image credit: ManvsMachine)

Project: Reese's
Shortlisted in: Motion

ManvsMachine

(Image credit: ManvsMachine)

Project: Meta Quest Pro
Shortlisted in: Motion

MetaDesign China

MetaDesign China

(Image credit: MetaDesign China)

Project: Chasing Lucky Rabbits
Shortlisted in: Self Branding

Mytton Williams

Mytton Williams

(Image credit: Mytton Williams)

Project: Script IP
Shortlisted in: Professional Services

NB Studio

NB Studio

(Image credit: NB Studio)

Project: Vineyard Theatre
Shortlisted in: Brand Strategy

NB Studio

(Image credit: NB Studio)

Project: Royal Mail Pride
Shortlisted in: Illustration

Re

Re

(Image credit: Re)

Project: Kit
Shortlisted in: Financial Services

Rose

Rose

(Image credit: Rose)

Project: Royal Parks
Shortlisted in: Not for Profit

Saboteur

Saboteur

(Image credit: Saboteur)

Project: Marlow Film Studios
Shortlisted in: Entertainment

Siegel + Gale

Tirlan

(Image credit: Tirlan)

Project: Tirlan
Shortlisted in: Brand Strategy

Sonder and Tell

Project: Katkin

Studio Drama

Studio Drama

(Image credit: Studio Drama)

Project: Vogue Brasil
Shortlisted in: Typography

Studio Sutherl&

Studio Sutherl&

(Image credit: Studio Sutherl&)

Project: The Running Towards
Shortlisted in: Copywriting / Typography / Public Sector

Studio Sutherl&

(Image credit: Studio Sutherl&)

Project: Snap!Gammon
Shortlisted in: Illustration / Typography / Self Branding

Studio Sutherl&

(Image credit: Studio Sutherl&)

Project: De.Coded
Shortlisted in: Publishing

Studio Sutherl&

(Image credit: Studio Sutherl&)

Project: Compartment Syndrome
Shortlisted in: Publishing

Studio Sutherl&

(Image credit: Studio Sutherl&)

Project: Guy's Cancer Charity
Shortlisted in: Not for Profit

Tarek Atrissi Design

Tarek Atrissi Design

(Image credit: Tarek Atrissi Design)

Project: Saudi Design Festival
Shortlisted in: Typography

Taxi Studio

Taxi Studio

(Image credit: Taxi Studio)

Project: Carlsberg LFC
Shortlisted in: Wine, Beer & Spirits

Taxi Studio

(Image credit: Taxi Studio)

Project: Byron
Shortlisted in: Bars & Restaurants

The Click

The Click

(Image credit: The Click)

Project: Norwich Castle
Shortlisted in: Culture

Thisaway

Thisaway

(Image credit: Thisaway)

Project: Jockey Club
Shortlisted in: Brand Strategy / Illustration

Thisaway

(Image credit: Thisaway)

Project: Team GB
Shortlisted in: Brand Strategy / Illustration

Turner Duckworth

Turner Duckworth

(Image credit: Turner Duckworth)

Project: Sprite
Shortlisted in: FMCG

UnitedUs

UnitedUs

(Image credit: UnitedUs)

Project: Harlaxton
Shortlisted in: Education

weareseventeen

weareseventeen

(Image credit: weareseventeen)

Project: BBC Nordic
Shortlisted in: Motion

Who Gives A Crap

Who Gives A Crap

(Image credit: Who Gives A Crap)

Project: Uncrap The World
Shortlisted in: FMCG

Work Less Ordinary

Work Less Ordinary

(Image credit: Work Less Ordinary)

Project: Swift
Shortlisted in: Financial Services

What it means to be on this list

Being shortlisted for the Brand Impact Awards is an accolade in itself. Standards are unfalteringly high, and if judges feel that none of the projects submitted in a category meet the required standard, that category is cut altogether.

First introduced in 2020, we have three tiers of award: Bronze (formerly Shortlisted), Silver (formerly Highly Commended) and Gold (formerly Winner). In practice, this means that all agencies on this list have achieved Bronze status at least. So congratulations – and good luck for the final reveal at the end of September.

How are the BIAs judged?

Entries are judged on their originality, how well they serve their original brief and consistency – specifically consistent quality of idea and execution across two or more brand touchpoints.  

They are also judged in context of their market sector – product design is not lumped in with sports, just as self-branding is judged exclusively from fashion.  And lastly, campaigns that extend or enhance existing brands are accepted, unlike with many other award schemes.  

To find out more about this year’s Brand Impact Awards, plus all the categories, head over to the Brand Impact Awards website. Also check out the Brand Impact Awards 2022 winners.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Nick Carson
Nick Carson

Nick is a content strategist and copywriter. He has worked with world-class agencies including Superunion, Wolff Olins and Vault49 on brand storytelling, tone of voice and verbal strategy for global brands such as Virgin, Pepsi and TikTok. Nick launched the Brand Impact Awards in 2013 while editor of Computer Arts, and remains chair of judges. He's written for Creative Bloq on design and branding matters since the site's launch.

Related articles