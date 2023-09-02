Brand Impact Awards 2023: shortlist announced

Now in their tenth consecutive year, the Brand Impact Awards (BIAs) reward the best branding from around the world. Over the past decade, the BIAs have shone a light on diverse branding projects created by the best the global industry has to offer.



Today, after much deliberation, we are delighted to reveal the full shortlist for the Brand Impact Awards 2023. One-third of the entries made it through to this stage: scroll down to see the 67 projects from 39 different agencies.

To mark 10 years of the BIAs, our biggest-ever judging panel is packed with world-class expertise from the agencies and clients behind our Best of Show-winning projects over the past decade, a constellation of previous Gold and Silver Award winners, plus other hand-picked branding specialists from across the globe.

Thanks to all our judges for being so accommodating and generous with their time and expertise during this process. Without further ado, in alphabetical order, here are the 39 agencies that have made the shortlist in the Brand Impact Awards 2023, and the world-class projects that got them there...

B&W Studio

(Image credit: B&W Studio)

Project: Beat the Peaks

Shortlisted in: Not for profit

Baxter & Bailey

(Image credit: Baxter & Bailey)

Project: Cardiff Met

Shortlisted in: Education

big fish

(Image credit: Big fish)

Project: Picnic

Shortlisted in: Illustration

(Image credit: Big fish)

Project: Godminster

Shortlisted in: FMCG

COLLINS

(Image credit: COLLINS)

Project: Freeform

Shortlisted in: Entertainment

Common Curiosity

(Image credit: Common Curiosity)

Project: The Bond

Shortlisted in: Property & Construction

Design Bridge & Partners

(Image credit: Design Bridge & Partners)

Project: Eurovision

Shortlisted in: Brand Strategy

(Image credit: Design Bridge & Partners)

Project: Aston Martin

Shortlisted in: Copywriting / Motion / Automotive

(Image credit: Design Bridge & Partners)

Project: R1

Category: Brand Strategy

(Image credit: Design Bridge & Partners)

Project: Thredd

Category: Brand Strategy / Financial Services

(Image credit: Design Bridge & Partners)

Project: Gigi's Gelato

Category: Typography

(Image credit: Design Bridge & Partners)

Product: Land of Warriors

Category: Illustration / Entertainment

(Image credit: Design Bridge & Partners)

Project: Taikoo Li

Category: Retail

(Image credit: Design Bridge & Partners)

Project: Frango Assado

Category: Bars & Restaurants

Product: Ashurst

Category: Brand Strategy

DesignStudio

(Image credit: DesignStudio)

Project: TapTap

Shortlisted in: Entertainment

(Image credit: DesignStudio)

Project: Centre Parcs Europe

Category: Transport & Travel

Elmwood

(Image credit: Elmwood)

Project: The Week

Shortlisted in: Publishing

For The People

(Image credit: For The People)

Project: NSW government

Shortlisted in: Public Sector

(Image credit: For The People)

Project: Be Equitable

Shortlisted in: Professional Services

(Image credit: For The People)

Project: Mux

Category: Technology & Telecoms

(Image credit: For The People)

Project: Time dot com

Category: Technology & Telecoms

Gander

(Image credit: Gander)

Project: Pop Up Grocer

Shortlisted in: Retail

(Image credit: Gander)

Project: Graza

Shortlisted in: Artisan

Halo

(Image credit: Halo)

Project: Arctic Iced Coffee

Shortlisted in: Brand Strategy

Here Design

(Image credit: Here Design)

Project: Glenfiddich

Shortlisted in: Luxury

Jack Renwick Studio

(Image credit: Jack Renwick Studio)

Project: Veg NI

Shortlisted in: Not for Profit

Johnson Banks

(Image credit: Johnson Banks)

Project: Undaunted

Shortlisted in: Not for Profit

Jones Knowles Ritchie

(Image credit: Jones Knowles Ritchie)

Project: M&Ms

Shortlisted in: Motion

(Image credit: Jones Knowles Ritchie)

Project: Rack This Way

Shortlisted in: Retail

(Image credit: Jones Knowles Ritchie)

Project: Stella

Shortlisted in: Wine, Beer & Spirits

Lippincott

(Image credit: Lippincott)

Project: NYC Pride

Shortlisted in: Not for profit

Magpie

(Image credit: Magpie)

Project: Sleepy TV

Shortlisted in: Entertainment

(Image credit: Magpie)

Project: Woven

Shortlisted in: Bars & Restaurants

(Image credit: Magpie)

Project: Aero

Shortlisted in: Automotive

Manual

(Image credit: Manual)

Project: Eames Institute

Shortlisted in: Culture

ManvsMachine

(Image credit: ManvsMachine)

Project: Squarespace

Shortlisted in: Motion / Technology & Telecoms)

(Image credit: ManvsMachine)

Project: Reese's

Shortlisted in: Motion

(Image credit: ManvsMachine)

Project: Meta Quest Pro

Shortlisted in: Motion

MetaDesign China

(Image credit: MetaDesign China)

Project: Chasing Lucky Rabbits

Shortlisted in: Self Branding

Mytton Williams

(Image credit: Mytton Williams)

Project: Script IP

Shortlisted in: Professional Services

NB Studio

(Image credit: NB Studio)

Project: Vineyard Theatre

Shortlisted in: Brand Strategy

(Image credit: NB Studio)

Project: Royal Mail Pride

Shortlisted in: Illustration

Re

(Image credit: Re)

Project: Kit

Shortlisted in: Financial Services

Rose

(Image credit: Rose)

Project: Royal Parks

Shortlisted in: Not for Profit

Saboteur

(Image credit: Saboteur)

Project: Marlow Film Studios

Shortlisted in: Entertainment

Siegel + Gale

(Image credit: Tirlan)

Project: Tirlan

Shortlisted in: Brand Strategy

Sonder and Tell

Project: Katkin

Studio Drama

(Image credit: Studio Drama)

Project: Vogue Brasil

Shortlisted in: Typography

Studio Sutherl&

(Image credit: Studio Sutherl&)

Project: The Running Towards

Shortlisted in: Copywriting / Typography / Public Sector

(Image credit: Studio Sutherl&)

Project: Snap!Gammon

Shortlisted in: Illustration / Typography / Self Branding

(Image credit: Studio Sutherl&)

Project: De.Coded

Shortlisted in: Publishing

(Image credit: Studio Sutherl&)

Project: Compartment Syndrome

Shortlisted in: Publishing

(Image credit: Studio Sutherl&)

Project: Guy's Cancer Charity

Shortlisted in: Not for Profit

Tarek Atrissi Design

(Image credit: Tarek Atrissi Design)

Project: Saudi Design Festival

Shortlisted in: Typography

Taxi Studio

(Image credit: Taxi Studio)

Project: Carlsberg LFC

Shortlisted in: Wine, Beer & Spirits

(Image credit: Taxi Studio)

Project: Byron

Shortlisted in: Bars & Restaurants

The Click

(Image credit: The Click)

Project: Norwich Castle

Shortlisted in: Culture

Thisaway

(Image credit: Thisaway)

Project: Jockey Club

Shortlisted in: Brand Strategy / Illustration

(Image credit: Thisaway)

Project: Team GB

Shortlisted in: Brand Strategy / Illustration

Turner Duckworth

(Image credit: Turner Duckworth)

Project: Sprite

Shortlisted in: FMCG

UnitedUs

(Image credit: UnitedUs)

Project: Harlaxton

Shortlisted in: Education

weareseventeen

(Image credit: weareseventeen)

Project: BBC Nordic

Shortlisted in: Motion

Who Gives A Crap

(Image credit: Who Gives A Crap)

Project: Uncrap The World

Shortlisted in: FMCG

Work Less Ordinary

(Image credit: Work Less Ordinary)

Project: Swift

Shortlisted in: Financial Services

What it means to be on this list

Being shortlisted for the Brand Impact Awards is an accolade in itself. Standards are unfalteringly high, and if judges feel that none of the projects submitted in a category meet the required standard, that category is cut altogether.

First introduced in 2020, we have three tiers of award: Bronze (formerly Shortlisted), Silver (formerly Highly Commended) and Gold (formerly Winner). In practice, this means that all agencies on this list have achieved Bronze status at least. So congratulations – and good luck for the final reveal at the end of September.

How are the BIAs judged?

Entries are judged on their originality, how well they serve their original brief and consistency – specifically consistent quality of idea and execution across two or more brand touchpoints.

They are also judged in context of their market sector – product design is not lumped in with sports, just as self-branding is judged exclusively from fashion. And lastly, campaigns that extend or enhance existing brands are accepted, unlike with many other award schemes.

To find out more about this year’s Brand Impact Awards, plus all the categories, head over to the Brand Impact Awards website. Also check out the Brand Impact Awards 2022 winners.