The Brand Impact Award judging panel revealed

By Rosie Hilder
published

Find out who's on the prestigious panel.

Brand Impact Awards banner - 10 years of the best branding - entries now open
(Image credit: Future)

The Brand Impact Awards is celebrating its 10th year in 2023, and the judging panel for the awards has now been revealed. This year's panel is bigger than ever before and features judges from big-name agencies such as Wolff Olins, COLLINS and Halo, as well as those who work for the likes of The Coca-Cola Company, BBC Creative and London Symphony Orchestra. 

The judging panel in full consists of:

  • Nick Carson - chair of judges, Brand Impact Awards
  • Jessica Tan - creative director, Design Bridge and Partners
  • Michael Johnson - founder and creative director, Johnson Banks
  • Alexis Waller - creative director - For The People
  • Farbod Kokabi, design director, COLLINS
  • Lisa Smith - executive creative director, JKR
  • Simon Elliott, partner, Rose
  • Kate Marlow, founding partner, Here Design
  • Ben Christie, creative partner, Magpie
  • Sarah Moffat, chief creative officer, Turner Duckworth
  • Rapha Abreu, global VP, design, The Coca-Cola Company
  • Susan Ayton, creative director, BBC Creative
  • Andrew Schapiro, creative director, ex-Airbnb
  • Louise Kyme, strategy director, Texture
  • Vinay Mistry, executive creative director, DesignStudio
  • Spencer Buck, chief creative officer, Taxi Studio
  • Fiona Dinsdale, head of marketing, London Symphony Orchestra
  • Jack Renwick, creative director, Jack Renwick Studio
  • Rebecca Walton, brand consultant, ex-Unicef UK
  • Nick Finney, creative partner, NB Studio
  • Daljit Singh, chief design officer, ANNA
  • Liza Enebeis, creative director, Studio Dumbar
  • Matt Smith, lead designer, Brand Impact Awards
  • Rebecca Brooker, creative director, Planthouse Studio
  • Georgia Coggan, editor, Creative Bloq
  • Rosie Hilder, deputy editor, Creative Bloq
  • Paul Bailey, brand strategy director, Halo
  • Dan Radley, head of strategy, NB Studio
  • Natalie Burns, strategy partner, UnitedUs
  • Matt Boffey, chief strategy office, Design Bridge and Partners
  • Nazy Farkhondeh, senior writer, Reed Words
  • Nick Asbury, writer, Asbury & Asbury
  • Jess Bashford, senior copy director, Human After All
  • Daniel St Vincent, senior storyteller, For The People
  • Jon Cockley, co-founder, Handsome Frank
  • Raafaye Ali, illustrator, Mother London
  • Victoria Sawdon, chief creative, Big Fish
  • Nadine Chahine, founder, I Love Typography
  • Riccardo De Franceschi, creative director, Dalton Maag
  • Toshi Omagri, typeface designer, freelance
  • Sarah Hyndman, founder, Type Tasting
  • Rob Redman, editor, 3D World
  • Mike Moloney, executive creative director, Art&Graft
  • Winston Duke, senior motion designer, Wolff Olins

See the judging panel in full here

There's still time to enter the Brand Impact Awards. Head over to the Brand Impact Awards website for more info and to submit your entry.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Rosie Hilder
Rosie Hilder

Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where her blogging prowess led her to become Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on art and design magazines, including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw, and got the 'Apple bug' when working on US title, Mac|Life. In 2018, she left the world of print behind and moved to Creative Bloq, where she helps take care of the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach through trying to please the Google Gods, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure its content serves its readers as best it can. Her interests lie in branding and illustration, tech and sexism, and plenty more in-between.

Related articles