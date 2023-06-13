The Brand Impact Award judging panel revealed

The Brand Impact Awards is celebrating its 10th year in 2023, and the judging panel for the awards has now been revealed. This year's panel is bigger than ever before and features judges from big-name agencies such as Wolff Olins, COLLINS and Halo, as well as those who work for the likes of The Coca-Cola Company, BBC Creative and London Symphony Orchestra.

The judging panel in full consists of:

Nick Carson - chair of judges, Brand Impact Awards

Jessica Tan - creative director, Design Bridge and Partners

Michael Johnson - founder and creative director, Johnson Banks

Alexis Waller - creative director - For The People

Farbod Kokabi, design director, COLLINS

Lisa Smith - executive creative director, JKR

Simon Elliott, partner, Rose

Kate Marlow, founding partner, Here Design

Ben Christie, creative partner, Magpie

Sarah Moffat, chief creative officer, Turner Duckworth

Rapha Abreu, global VP, design, The Coca-Cola Company

Susan Ayton, creative director, BBC Creative

Andrew Schapiro, creative director, ex-Airbnb

Louise Kyme, strategy director, Texture

Vinay Mistry, executive creative director, DesignStudio

Spencer Buck, chief creative officer, Taxi Studio

Fiona Dinsdale, head of marketing, London Symphony Orchestra

Jack Renwick, creative director, Jack Renwick Studio

Rebecca Walton, brand consultant, ex-Unicef UK

Nick Finney, creative partner, NB Studio

Daljit Singh, chief design officer, ANNA

Liza Enebeis, creative director, Studio Dumbar

Matt Smith, lead designer, Brand Impact Awards

Rebecca Brooker, creative director, Planthouse Studio

Georgia Coggan, editor, Creative Bloq

Rosie Hilder, deputy editor, Creative Bloq

Paul Bailey, brand strategy director, Halo

Dan Radley, head of strategy, NB Studio

Natalie Burns, strategy partner, UnitedUs

Matt Boffey, chief strategy office, Design Bridge and Partners

Nazy Farkhondeh, senior writer, Reed Words

Nick Asbury, writer, Asbury & Asbury

Jess Bashford, senior copy director, Human After All

Daniel St Vincent, senior storyteller, For The People

Jon Cockley, co-founder, Handsome Frank

Raafaye Ali, illustrator, Mother London

Victoria Sawdon, chief creative, Big Fish

Nadine Chahine, founder, I Love Typography

Riccardo De Franceschi, creative director, Dalton Maag

Toshi Omagri, typeface designer, freelance

Sarah Hyndman, founder, Type Tasting

Rob Redman, editor, 3D World

Mike Moloney, executive creative director, Art&Graft

Winston Duke, senior motion designer, Wolff Olins

See the judging panel in full here.

There's still time to enter the Brand Impact Awards. Head over to the Brand Impact Awards website for more info and to submit your entry.