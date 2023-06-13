The Brand Impact Award judging panel revealed

The Brand Impact Awards is celebrating its 10th year in 2023, and the judging panel for the awards has now been revealed. This year's panel is bigger than ever before and features judges from big-name agencies such as Wolff Olins, COLLINS and Halo, as well as those who work for the likes of The Coca-Cola Company, BBC Creative and London Symphony Orchestra.
The judging panel in full consists of:
- Nick Carson - chair of judges, Brand Impact Awards
- Jessica Tan - creative director, Design Bridge and Partners
- Michael Johnson - founder and creative director, Johnson Banks
- Alexis Waller - creative director - For The People
- Farbod Kokabi, design director, COLLINS
- Lisa Smith - executive creative director, JKR
- Simon Elliott, partner, Rose
- Kate Marlow, founding partner, Here Design
- Ben Christie, creative partner, Magpie
- Sarah Moffat, chief creative officer, Turner Duckworth
- Rapha Abreu, global VP, design, The Coca-Cola Company
- Susan Ayton, creative director, BBC Creative
- Andrew Schapiro, creative director, ex-Airbnb
- Louise Kyme, strategy director, Texture
- Vinay Mistry, executive creative director, DesignStudio
- Spencer Buck, chief creative officer, Taxi Studio
- Fiona Dinsdale, head of marketing, London Symphony Orchestra
- Jack Renwick, creative director, Jack Renwick Studio
- Rebecca Walton, brand consultant, ex-Unicef UK
- Nick Finney, creative partner, NB Studio
- Daljit Singh, chief design officer, ANNA
- Liza Enebeis, creative director, Studio Dumbar
- Matt Smith, lead designer, Brand Impact Awards
- Rebecca Brooker, creative director, Planthouse Studio
- Georgia Coggan, editor, Creative Bloq
- Rosie Hilder, deputy editor, Creative Bloq
- Paul Bailey, brand strategy director, Halo
- Dan Radley, head of strategy, NB Studio
- Natalie Burns, strategy partner, UnitedUs
- Matt Boffey, chief strategy office, Design Bridge and Partners
- Nazy Farkhondeh, senior writer, Reed Words
- Nick Asbury, writer, Asbury & Asbury
- Jess Bashford, senior copy director, Human After All
- Daniel St Vincent, senior storyteller, For The People
- Jon Cockley, co-founder, Handsome Frank
- Raafaye Ali, illustrator, Mother London
- Victoria Sawdon, chief creative, Big Fish
- Nadine Chahine, founder, I Love Typography
- Riccardo De Franceschi, creative director, Dalton Maag
- Toshi Omagri, typeface designer, freelance
- Sarah Hyndman, founder, Type Tasting
- Rob Redman, editor, 3D World
- Mike Moloney, executive creative director, Art&Graft
- Winston Duke, senior motion designer, Wolff Olins
