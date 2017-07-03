Topics

Build a stunning website with this drag and drop tool

By Web design  

You don't need to know how to code to craft an incredible website with Dragify.

Building your website doesn’t have to require hours upon hours of learning to code. With Dragify, it’s as easy as dragging and dropping. Get a lifetime subscription to this powerful yet simple website building service for just $24.99 (approx £19)!

While it's nice to know how to code and work with programming languages, developing a professional website doesn’t require specialised expertise with Dragify. It requires nothing more than dragging and dropping pieces into place. 

Dragify offers 44 pre-built elements to move around freely, assuring you can get the perfect setup in no time. And if you want to get down to code-level customisation, you can do just that before putting your site online.

A lifetime subscription to Dragify usually costs $299, but you can save 91% off the retail price. That means you’ll pay just $24.99 (approx £19) for the perfect tool to build beautiful sites quickly and easily!

