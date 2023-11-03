Burger King serves up horrifying AI posters

Generative AI has proven a controversial topic in the world of art and design, thanks to concerns surrounding ethics and copyright. But it's also pretty terrifying because of the sheer cursedness of the images it can create – a fact that Burger King has leaned into with its latest campaign.

Burger King's A.I.LLOWEEN campaign has seen the brand turn to AI to create some truly horrifying posters and videos. Based on some simple text prompts such as "a woman eating a burger," Burger King's alleged AI images depict people with extra tongues, weird teeth, and, yes, AI's greatest weakness, deformed hands.

Created by Buzzman Paris, the campaign is a playful nod to the many instances we've seen of AI spitting out terrifyingly weird art. The video (below) is particularly disturbing, much like the (also AI-generated) footage we saw a while back of Will Smith eating spaghetti.

Still, at least Burger King is being unashamedly open about its use of generative AI in this case (even if it doesn't share which model created the cursed images). From Pokemon to Disney, we've seen plenty of examples of brands getting called out for apparently using generative AI on the sly.