Burger King serves up horrifying AI posters

By Daniel John
published

Another day, another piece of AI nightmare fuel.

Burger King AI ads showing deformed people eating burgers
(Image credit: Buzzman Paris/Future)

Generative AI has proven a controversial topic in the world of art and design, thanks to concerns surrounding ethics and copyright. But it's also pretty terrifying because of the sheer cursedness of the images it can create – a fact that Burger King has leaned into with its latest campaign.

Burger King's A.I.LLOWEEN campaign has seen the brand turn to AI to create some truly horrifying posters and videos. Based on some simple text prompts such as "a woman eating a burger," Burger King's alleged AI images depict people with extra tongues, weird teeth, and, yes, AI's greatest weakness, deformed hands.

Created by Buzzman Paris, the campaign is a playful nod to the many instances we've seen of AI spitting out terrifyingly weird art. The video (below) is particularly disturbing, much like the (also AI-generated) footage we saw a while back of Will Smith eating spaghetti.

Still, at least Burger King is being unashamedly open about its use of generative AI in this case (even if it doesn't share which model created the cursed images). From Pokemon to Disney, we've seen plenty of examples of brands getting called out for apparently using generative AI on the sly.

Daniel John
Daniel John
Senior News Editor

Daniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

