Can you guess the most popular TV ad of all time?

Every brand or retailer's dream is to create an advert that takes on a life of its own and cements itself in the public consciousness. A few brands have managed just this, to create a TV spot that has stood the test of time and remains recognisable and well loved years after it has finished airing.

Creative advertising agency Impero has polled 2,000 people to discover the UK's favourite adverts ever – and the winner probably won't surprise you. Coca-Cola's festive favourite Holidays are Coming spot took the top spot – scroll down to check out the rest of the top five.

Like it or not, the festive season is edging ever closer (we're starting to see some impressive Black Friday deals going live already), and Coca-Cola wasn't the only Christmas ad to make the top 20. The release of John Lewis' Christmas spot has become an annual event in the UK, and three past ads secured a spot in the top 20: Man on the Moon, Monty the Penguin and Bear and the Hare.

Will this year's Excitable Edgar win a place in the nation's hearts? People are certainly getting excited about the teaser trailer that has dropped, with the full version arriving on 14 November (put it in your diary).

The festive season is a time to be jolly but it seems the great British public love a side-splitting or smart-thinking TV ad any time of the year. Holidays are Coming may have grabbed top spot, but surely we can all remember the drum-playing gorilla advertising Cadbury's chocolate to the tune of Phil Collins' In the Air Tonight.

What about the orange face slapping shenanigans of the Tango-tastic ads, PG Tips' tea-sipping knitted monkey, or the ever-ingrained-in-our-memory moron call of Budweiser's 'Whassup'. Take a trip down memory lane with these must-view top five favourite UK ads...

01. Coca Cola - Holidays are coming

02. Cadbury - Drumming Gorilla

03. PG Tips - Monkey and Johnny Vegas

04. Cadbury - Milk Tray Man

05. Tango - You’ve been Tangoed

Poll information from Impero.

