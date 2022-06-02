Can you spot the mistake on this Platinum Jubilee poster?

It's a pretty big one!

Poster designers in the UK City of Hull have been left red-faced as a poster advertising merriment for the Queen's Jubilee weekend has been printed and hung containing a somewhat-major mistake. Now, we aren't ones to be pernickety but we do appreciate the chance to hail the importance of proofreading in the creative industries – and this error makes the point splendidly.

With a royal purple background, and some ever-so-fancy iconography, the poster certainly looks the part. But the gaff means it'll never make our poster designs roundup. Can you spot it?

Queen mistake poster

Is it 2012? (Image credit: MEN Media/PA)

Send your eyes to the right, and look at the teacup, which seems to have been sent here from 10 years ago. Queen Elizabeth has been done a disservice, as she has actually been reigning for 70 years and not 60. Though we love the swirly font, we are beyond surprised this got past the many people on the creative team. It's never a good look when the public have to point out an error like this. 

We realise it's not the biggest mistake of the century (it certainly doesn't rank against these epic design fails), but it serves as a reminder to check, double check and check again when putting a piece of promotional material out. Though, as the producers for this movie found out, a big mistake on the poster certainly serves as a talking point. 

Read more:

Georgia Coggan
Georgia Coggan

Georgia Coggan is a regular freelance contributor for Creative Bloq, who has also worked on T3 and Top Ten Reviews. With a particular interest in branding and retro design, Georgia writes about everything from logo design to creative technology, enjoys hunting down genuinely good deals and has even used her knowledge as an ex-teacher to create buying guides on products including children's books and bookcases. Tying these design interests together is an obsession with London Underground posters from the last century.

