Can you spot the mistake on this Platinum Jubilee poster?

Poster designers in the UK City of Hull have been left red-faced as a poster advertising merriment for the Queen's Jubilee weekend has been printed and hung containing a somewhat-major mistake. Now, we aren't ones to be pernickety but we do appreciate the chance to hail the importance of proofreading in the creative industries – and this error makes the point splendidly.

With a royal purple background, and some ever-so-fancy iconography, the poster certainly looks the part. But the gaff means it'll never make our poster designs roundup. Can you spot it?

Is it 2012? (Image credit: MEN Media/PA)

Send your eyes to the right, and look at the teacup, which seems to have been sent here from 10 years ago. Queen Elizabeth has been done a disservice, as she has actually been reigning for 70 years and not 60. Though we love the swirly font, we are beyond surprised this got past the many people on the creative team. It's never a good look when the public have to point out an error like this.

We realise it's not the biggest mistake of the century (it certainly doesn't rank against these epic design fails), but it serves as a reminder to check, double check and check again when putting a piece of promotional material out. Though, as the producers for this movie found out, a big mistake on the poster certainly serves as a talking point.

