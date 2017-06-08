Create beautiful compositions with the new issue of Paint & Draw

Making the most of the great outdoors is the theme of Paint & Draw issue 9 as we head out into nature to create some amazing art! Inside the latest issue you'll find plenty of workshops and tutorials that guide you through capturing nature in all its glory, with our cover feature on watercolour compositions leading the way.

As well as this we share some plein air painting tips, talk to leading portrait artist David Cobley, and introduce you to the vibrant world of digital painting. Topped off with our reviews of the latest art books and recommendations of the coming must-see exhibitions, this is an issue you won't want to miss.

Take a look at what's inside issue 9 below!

Paint a simple watercolour composition

Learn how to capture light, shade and colour in watercolour

In our cover feature, Margaret Merry demonstrates how she uses watercolours to capture the charm of a summer garden.

Build up portrait details in layers

Gradually adding detail can create engaging portraits

Artist and author Jake Spicer reveals how you can build up a portrait by gradually adding in details. This illustration workshop is bound to give your pencil work a boost.

Capture natural forms in pastels

Our comprehensive pastel series continues with drawing tips

We're halfway through our six-part pastel masterclass, and this time Rebecca de Mendonca is sharing her love of drawing with pastels and Conte Crayons.

Paint like a 19th Century Master

Learn from the best with this painting tutorial

American artist Howard Lyon draws inspiration from 19th Century Masters in this 'Paint like...' workshop. Here he reveals the process of creating a painting that follows the Old Masters' ideals.

Paint & Draw in Margate

We head to the seaside for some artistic inspiration

The east Kent seaside town of Margate is going through something of an artistic renaissance. We head over to see what's attracting artists from all over the country, and explore all the artistic attractions that Margate has to offer.