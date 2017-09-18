Create engaging designs with these UI and UX courses

Having a website or app that simply looks good isn't going to cut it. Your users want to use apps and services that are intuitive and easy to use when they interact with them. Learn the key to creating engaging designs with the UI and UX Design Bootcamp. You can get it on sale for just $39 (approx £29).

The UI and UX Design Bootcamp is a set of six courses packed with more than 39 hours of amazing design training taught by experts who know the topic best. For anyone interested in web and app design work, this bundle is a can't-miss resource that will teach you the principles of creating engaging and interactive design.

It doesn't matter what you’re creating or what platform and tools you're working with – you'll pick up important concepts to help improve the functionality of your designs and keep your visitors coming back.

You can get the UI and UX Design Bootcamp on sale right now for just $39 (approx £29). That's a 96% saving off the full retail price of $995 for a bundle that will improve your design projects, so grab this deal today.

The six courses included in this great bundle are:

Become a Senior UX Design Strategist

Rapid Prototyping with Ionic: Build a Data-Driven Mobile App

Android Design: Learn UX, UI & Android Marshmallow

How to Build Habit-Forming Products

Mobile User Experience: The Complete Guide to Mobile

Mobile UI and UX Design

