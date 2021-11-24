This half price Cricut Maker bundle deal is a perfect Black Friday craft gift

If you want a crafty Xmas present, or just want to jump on the Cricut making craft train yourself, this is the perfect deal for you. Right now you can get a Cricut Maker bundle deal with all you need to start creating for over less than half price over at Walmart: down from $493.96 to just $239!

To give this bundle deal more context, the Cricut Maker by itself is going for the same price as this deal over on the Cricut site, so we think it's definitely worth snapping up while it lasts.

In this bundle you get a Cricut Maker, a cutting mat grip and a 20-pack of premium vinyl. It's a one-stop bundle for making all sorts, including paper crafts, iron ons, vinyl decals, sewing projects, leather crafts, and balsa models. And the Cricut Maker (unlike the Cricut Explorer or Joy) is the big momma of the family, being able to handle over 300 materials, featuring 13 tools (styluses, blades), and functioning through USB or Bluetooth.

Want to know more about the Cricut range? Check out our guide to the best Cricut machines, and the best laptops for Cricut makers.

The best Cricut Maker bundle deal this Black Friday

Cricut Maker: $493.96 Cricut Maker: $493.96 $239 at Walmart

Save $255: The Cricut Maker is a perfect gift for for creative hobbyists and small business professionals, and this bundle will have you up and running immediately. We've seen soem good deals on them this Black Friday, but this bundle deal wins over them all.



Cricut Explorer Air: $299.99 Cricut Explorer Air: $299.99 $139 at Walmart

Save $60: This Cricut Explorer Air a level down from the Maker, and is currently $60 off. It can cut 100 materials and has Bluetooth connectivity. It doesn't come with any materials to get you started, but is a decent starter machine for the Cricut beginner.



Not what you're looking for, or not in the US? Here are some more fantastic deals on the Cricut Maker, wherever you are in the world...

Read more: