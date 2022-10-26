Subtle Cybertruck redesign drives Tesla fans wild

News of Tesla's infamous iconic Cybertruck has been curiously scant lately, despite the fact that production is set to start next year. Ever since the vehicle's eventful unveiling two years ago (who can forget that smashing bullet-proof glass?), its design has proved controversial – but fans have just spotted a subtle visual tweak.

Elon Musk has touted the possibility of small improvements over the last couple of years, and we've heard talk that smaller window sills and a more even shoulder line could be added. But a new video captured at the Giga Texas factory in Austin has revealed a more substantial change to the rear of the truck. (Fancy designing your own car? Check out the best 3D modelling software.)

The Cybertruck design has proved controversial over the last few years (Image credit: @Alwinart on Twitter)

As spotted by Notebookcheck (opens in new tab), the "spy" (read: fan-captured) footage reveals a redesigned behind, featuring a much thicker and more prominent taillight strip, complete with thicker orange side lines and lights surrounding the numberplate. In short, we're looking at way more lights.

And this might well be the final look. Back in June, Musk announced that the Cybertruck design had been "finalised," and the product was heading to "tooling phase" in the same Texas factory this footage appears to have leaked from.

Image 1 of 2 The new look vs the original design (Image credit: Tesla )

(Image credit: Tesla )

So much more refined. Those taillights are awesome, the rear bumper more solid and finished looking and the rear window is down (please be a midgate!) Cannot wait to drive it!! pic.twitter.com/FgS9A6qhRpOctober 22, 2022 See more

And while the changes might be subtle, fans are nonetheless excited. "So much more refined. Those taillights are awesome, the rear bumper more solid and finished looking," one tweets, while several others add some variation of "Shut up and take my money."

Time will tell exactly what the final design will look like – and, crucially, when it will actually arrive. In the meantime, speaking of Tesla, we still can't get over the company's hilarious accidental logo resemblance.

Read more: