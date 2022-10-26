Subtle Cybertruck redesign drives Tesla fans wild

By Daniel Piper
published

It looks much lighter.

Tesla Cybertruck
(Image credit: Tesla)

News of Tesla's infamous iconic Cybertruck has been curiously scant lately, despite the fact that production is set to start next year. Ever since the vehicle's eventful unveiling two years ago (who can forget that smashing bullet-proof glass?), its design has proved controversial – but fans have just spotted a subtle visual tweak.

Elon Musk has touted the possibility of small improvements over the last couple of years, and we've heard talk that smaller window sills and a more even shoulder line could be added. But a new video captured at the Giga Texas factory in Austin has revealed a more substantial change to the rear of the truck. (Fancy designing your own car? Check out the best 3D modelling software.)

Cybertruck concept

The Cybertruck design has proved controversial over the last few years (Image credit: @Alwinart on Twitter)

As spotted by Notebookcheck (opens in new tab), the "spy" (read: fan-captured) footage reveals a redesigned behind, featuring a much thicker and more prominent taillight strip, complete with thicker orange side lines and lights surrounding the numberplate. In short, we're looking at way more lights.

And this might well be the final look. Back in June, Musk announced that the Cybertruck design had been "finalised," and the product was heading to "tooling phase" in the same Texas factory this footage appears to have leaked from. 

Image 1 of 2
Tesla Cybertruck
The new look vs the original design (Image credit: Tesla)


See more

And while the changes might be subtle, fans are nonetheless excited. "So much more refined. Those taillights are awesome, the rear bumper more solid and finished looking," one tweets, while several others add some variation of "Shut up and take my money."

Time will tell exactly what the final design will look like – and, crucially, when it will actually arrive. In the meantime, speaking of Tesla, we still can't get over the company's hilarious accidental logo resemblance.

Read more:

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel Piper
Daniel Piper
Senior News Editor

Daniel Piper is Creative Bloq’s Senior News Editor. As the brand’s Apple authority, he covers all things Mac, iPhone, iPad and the rest. He also reports on the worlds of design, branding and tech. Daniel joined Future in 2020 (an eventful year, to say the least) after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more. Outside of Future, Daniel is a global poetry slam champion and has performed at festivals including Latitude, Bestival and more. He is the author of Arbitrary and Unnecessary: The Selected Works of Daniel Piper (Selected by Daniel Piper).

Related articles