Vote for the design innovation of the decade

Vote now for the best design innovation of the decade. The last ten years has seen some fantastic new tech emerge and innovate on established design ideas. Whether it's tablets, craft machines or video games we celebrate the best design innovation in the Creative Bloq at 10 Awards, as part of the Creative Bloq Awards 2022.

You can find the full category shortlist and vote on everything in our Creative Bloq at 10 Awards vote now page, or head over to the Creative Bloq Awards 2022 (opens in new tab) website to see how this fits into this year's broader awards. Below is the shortlist for the best design innovation of the decade category, so scroll down and vote now!















Our open nominations phase threw up some interesting products and software for the best design innovation of the last ten years. Apple scooped two nominations with its iPad Pro and Apple Pencil – read our Apple Pencil vs Apple Pencil 2 feature to see why this stylus matters. The Nintendo Switch crashed the list and has proved a major hit with gamers; its unique blend of technology meant its as good as being a cutting-edge handheld as it is a living room games console, and it side-stepped the crowded space occupied by Sony and Microsoft. Read our Nintendo Switch review for more details.

Not to be left out, Sony's DualSense controller, which has recently had an update as the pro spec DualSense Edge controller, makes the list. Microsoft's innovative Xbox Adaptive Controller is also on the shortlist, this controller enables those with disabilities to play on Xbox, and is a real first for video game diversity and inclusivity.

We love Cricut Maker here at Creative Bloq so it was great to see this unique craft and design machine up for you to vote on, you can find all you need to know about this gadget our best Cricut machines guide.

Finally, Adobe Creative Cloud is the only software to make the design innovation of the decade shortlist. This approach to offering cloud-based design and art apps has changed the way creatives and studios use software.

Winners of this year's reader voted Creative Bloq at 10 Awards, as part of the Creative Bloq Awards 2022, will be revealed the week beginning 12 September. Vote now in this category and others to have your say.

Read more: