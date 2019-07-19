Discover variable fonts and unconventional CSS solutions

Generate CSS is a bespoke conference for web designers brought to you by Creative Bloq, net and Web Designer. This year's event will take place on 26 September in Shoreditch, London. We’re excited to bring you two more exceptional talents that will inspire and make your CSS world brighter and better: new speakers creative director Bianca Berning and frontend developer Cassie Evans are joining the Generate party.

Bianca Berning

During her talk Bianca will look to answer the following questions: How can typography respond to constant, unpredictable change of perspective in media, such as AR, VR, and mixed realities, where the physical boundaries of the page and screen are completely removed? Will these new technologies, and combination of technologies change the way we consume written content? And, How can we improve our user’s experiences using variable font technology on screens?

Bianca is a designer and engineer based at the intersection of typography, type design and technology. She is the creative director at font foundry Dalton Maag who boast an impressive portfolio of finely-crafted typefaces. To keep herself inspired and informed she is also and active member of Alphabettes, Association Typographique Internationale (ATypI) and the Unicode Consortium.

With an expert insight into type Bianca will be using her expansive knowledge to deliver a talk on variable fonts. The obvious benefits they bring over static fonts, how the technology can create new opportunities for the written word within traditional media as well as new, immersive experiences, such as AR, VR, and mixed reality.

Cassie Evans

A frontend developer with a love for animation, especially animation on the web. Cassie can usually be found tinkering on CodePen and nerding out about colour palettes.

She is a core organiser of codebar Brighton, a non-profit initiative that runs free programming workshops and currently works as a front-end developer at long-established and loved agency Clearleft in Brighton.

In her talk ‘Limitation breeds creativity’ she delves into how in web development, the sheer volume of things to learn can be overwhelming. Pair this with anxiety and a tendency to procrastinate and you’ve got the perfect recipe for doing absolutely nothing.

Constraints might not feel like what you want when you’re trying to kickstart creativity or start a new project. But working within constraints can help you get started and provide unconventional ways around a problem.

Come along to see me demo a few of my favourite unconventional CSS solutions.

