Yikes, now AI can design a whole website from a text prompt

It seems generative AI's next apparent miracle is here. We've seen AI text-to-image generators and even text-to-video. Now, here comes text-to-website. Several companies are working on AI models that can apparently create a full dynamic website from a simple text prompt.

Is this the end of web design? Probably Not – at least not yet. Dora AI is still in alpha testing, and it's not yet clear if it will be even as versatile as the best website builders' templates. However, it looks like it could be an impressive tool for anyone that needs a quick simple site (see our pick of the best AI art generators for text-to-image tools and the best AI art tutorials to learn more how to use them).

Dora is a no-code website builder that uses a text-based AI generator to create to create a website with 3D animation and interactions. There's a waiting list to get access to the alpha version, but judging by the introductory video, it will allow anyone to quickly create a website without having to even take the time to choose from a bunch of ready-made templates.

The sleek video shows Dora generating a website design from the text prompt “design a website for SpaceX starship.” It seems that the resulting design can then be tweaked with further prompts for specific elements, for example "replace with 3D model".

Dora says it can generate 3D assets and animations, reducing time here too. Design lead Faye Zheng says on Product Hunt: "By combining the brilliance of generative AI with intuitive no-code tools, we hope to empower every team and individual with unlimited design flexibility, beyond technical and learning barriers."

It's not clear whether the promotional video is actually using AI alone or it was designed manually to demonstrate the concept. And of course, there's a lot more to getting a site up and running. We'll have to wait for access to see just how versatile and accurate the tool is.

Dora isn't the only startup working on a web builder that uses AI to generate or clone a site design. There's also Gamma, which focuses on generating websites as well as docs and decks, and 10Web (see the video above). See our pick of the best web design software and the best website builders for more conventional options for your sites).