Download files for 3D World 226

To download the accompanying files for 3D World issue 226, simply click the link below each article and a zip file will automatically download the content to your Mac or PC. If you've missed this issue or other editions of 3D World, order a copy.

If you have any problems downloading this content, please email: rob.redman@futurenet.com

Pluralsight video course: Character sculpting workflow in ZBrush

Get this free video course from Pluralsight

In this course, brought to you by 3D modeller Rafael Duffie, you will go through the entire creation pipeline with ZBrush using the ZModeler brush to make a complete character. Over the three hours and 30 minutes, you’ll gain in-depth training.

Software required: Nuke and Maya

Download the video course here (5.01GB)

Tutorial: Sculpt a hard surface robot

Zihao Zhu reveals some tips and tricks for creating hard surface models with ZBrush.

Download your files here (104MB)

Tutorial: Use Unreal for stunning interior scenes

In this in-depth tutorial Oscar Juarez shows you his workflow for creating amazing interiors using 3ds Max and Unreal Engine 4.

Download your files and videos here (1.29GB)

Tutorial: Create a curvy cartoon pin-up character

Krzysztof Malec shows you how to use ZBrush 4r8's new features and Modo tools to create a stylised pin-up character.

Download your files here (307.3MB)

Tutorial: Stylised modeling in Cinema 4D

Paul MacMahon delves into the modeling possibilities of Cinema 4D to create a cute toy fire engine

Download your files and video here (5.96GB)

Tutorial: Model a 3D portrait

Claudio Clemente shows us how to create a 3D portrait and reveals his tips for solving common problems.

Download your files here (154.4MB)

Artist Q&A: CG art problems solved

This month our team of artists explains how to use lighting to create a soft atmospheric feel in Cinema 4D, add personality to your characters and light daylight scenes.

Download your files and videos here (329.3MB)