Topics

Download files for 3D World 240

By  

Here you'll find all the files, resources and videos to accompany issue 240 of 3D World magazine.

To download the accompanying files for 3D World issue 240, simply click the link below each article and a zip file will automatically download the content to your Mac or PC. If you've missed this issue or other editions of 3D World, order a copy

If you have any problems downloading this content, please email: rob.redman@futurenet.com

Tutorial: Create sci-fi environments

3d world 240

Use 3ds Max and Photoshop to create epic environments

Follow along with Oscar Juarez and build your own alien world.

Download the files here.

Tutorial: Create monstrous machinery

3d world 240

Build massive engineering projects in Cinema 4D

In this detailed step by step tutorial you will learn how to utilise CAD data inside of Cinema 4D, to help create accurate machinery.

Download the files here.

Tutorial: Quick VR presentation in Marmoset

3d world 240

Add Marmoset to your VR work

Follow along with Martin Nebelong to learn how to add Marmoset to your VR projects, to enhance what is capable with this exciting pipeline.

Download the files here.

See more articles

Topics