Download files for 3D World 240

3D World issue 240

Tutorial: Create sci-fi environments

Use 3ds Max and Photoshop to create epic environments

Follow along with Oscar Juarez and build your own alien world.

Download the files here.

Tutorial: Create monstrous machinery

Build massive engineering projects in Cinema 4D

In this detailed step by step tutorial you will learn how to utilise CAD data inside of Cinema 4D, to help create accurate machinery.

Download the files here .

Tutorial: Quick VR presentation in Marmoset

Add Marmoset to your VR work

Follow along with Martin Nebelong to learn how to add Marmoset to your VR projects, to enhance what is capable with this exciting pipeline.