Download free video for net 300 now

Create VR experiences with JavaScript

In this course, Creating VR Experiences with JavaScript, you'll learn how to develop complex VR experiences using the familiar technologies of JavaScript and HTML avoiding the need for learning new frameworks and libraries. First, you'll learn the advantages and disadvantages of web based VR development and scenarios that are particularly suited to this approach. Next, you'll explore the building blocks used to create these experiences covering WebVR, WebGL, Three.JS, and Device Orientation events. Finally, you'll work with frameworks such as A-Frame and ReactVR designed to rapidly develop experiences before putting together some more complex examples. By the end of the course, you'll have a good foundation for developing VR applications using web technologies that will display on devices from phones and tablets to full head sets.

Improving CSS with PostCSS

PostCSS is like a Swiss army knife of CSS plugins with over 250 plugins that extend and alter the functionality of CSS itself. From CSS variables and mixins, to future-proofing, PostCSS has it all. In this course, Improving CSS with PostCSS, you will explore the best ways to integrate PostCSS within your workflow. Next, you will install and use some of the most popular PostCSS plugins so that you have a solid understanding of how to use any of the 250 plugins PostCSS offers. Finally, you'll learn how to write your own PostCSS plugin from scratch! If you're someone who deals with CSS on a regular basis, there's no reason you should not use PostCSS, and after watching this course, you will have a solid understanding of how to harness the power of PostCSS.

WebRTC Fundamentals

WebRTC is a powerful new open-source project that seamlessly enables real-time communication (RTC) – baked right into modern web browsers. This means web developers can now incorporate video, voice and data sharing using peer-to-peer connectivity via simple JavaScript APIs, with no plugins or additional installs required. In this course, Lisa Larson-Kelley introduces you to the fundamentals of WebRTC, explaining its elements and capabilities in easy-to-understand terms, and gets you started building simple ‘hello world’ applications using the WebRTC API. With over 10 years of experience building RTC apps using Flash Media Server, Lisa brings her perspective and enthusiasm for RTC to this rapidly emerging open source technology that is poised revolutionise how we communicate on the web.

