4 design editors on the products that changed their lives

Black Friday is upon us, which, let's be honest, means you're probably going to be tempted to buy some stuff. But it's important to remember, particularly in today's economic climate, that not all stuff is made equal (take that Nicholas Cage mousemat out of your basket – you don't need it). If you're going to buy something, even for a great price, it might as well be something you'll use and enjoy for a long time.

Here at Creative Bloq, we've been tracking Black Friday deals for a long time. And as reviewers, we've also encountered our fair share of creative tech. In short, we're pretty discerning about the things we actually like – and it's rare that a product has a profound effect on our lives. Our editors have chosen four such products – things that have managed to become indispensable to us. And it just so happens that there are some very decent deals to be found on all of them right now. (If you're an Apple fan, take a look at our huge roundup of the best Apple Black Friday deals available right now.)

01. Peloton Bike

"One year ago I bought my Peloton in the Black Friday sale. It's a purchase I genuinely thought I would regret. But actually, this year the Peloton has been my constant stress reliever through the juggle of kids, work and life. Having it at home means I can always hop on for a short ride when my back is sore from sitting at my desk – or my head is full from the afore mentioned kids and work. And the deal is even better this year!" - Georgia Coggan, Editor, Creative Bloq

Original Peloton Bike: $1,445.00 $1,095 at Amazon

Save $350: Right now you can save a huge 24% on the original Peloton bike. With an immersive 22" HD Touchscreen, it's designed to motivate your most powerful performance ever.

02. Moccamaster Select KBGV Coffee Maker

"I'm so obsessed with my Moccamaster that I have been known to take it on holiday with me, which is completely and utterly impractical – but worth it. Firing this thing up is my favourite part of my morning; the coffee it brews is second to none, even for a bougie little snob like me. And it helps that it's a beautifully designed piece of kit that wouldn't look out of place in a kitchen from any of the last five decades. It's the Rolls-Royce of coffee makers." - Daniel John, Senior News Editor, Creative Bloq

Technivorm Moccamaster Select KBGV: $359 $251 at Amazon

Save $108: You can currently save 30% on Technivorm's flagship Moccamaster coffee maker. This pump-free coffee maker heats water to the correct temperature for coffee extraction, brewing a full 40 oz pot of coffee in 4-6 minutes using one switch.

03. iPhone 15

"Since owning an iPhone, especially from the 12th Gen model, I've naturally moved away from using my bespoke camera as my primary snapper... and I think it's been for the best. Capturing fleeting moments of my baby boy – his first toothy grin, his first crawl – that's only been possible by reaching into my pocket with my free hand and snapping away. And the quality just keeps getting better and better. I don't think I'll ever go back." - Beren Neale, Deals Editor, Creative Bloq

Apple iPhone 15: $829 $0 up front, $60 per month at Amazon

Amazon's new and exclusive mobile partner, Boost Infinite, is offering the iPhone 15 for just $60 per month with no upfront fee. This gets you an unlimited data plan and the option to upgrade one year down the line (just in time for the iPhone 16).

04. Flexispot Q8 standing desk

"The Q8 from FlexiSpot has changed my work and play for the better. I used to make do with charity-shop rescues and cheap constructions for years, but after reviewing the FlexiSpot Q8 I decided to get one myself, and do not regret it at all. I have saved my standing setting into the electronic console to make sure I stretch my spine every day and don’t fully congeal into my chair, and the built-in wireless charging pad means I can simply lay my phone on the desk and it stays charged up all day without plugging anything in. Plus, the drawer means I can store my emergency chocolates out of sight, but within reach when required…" - Erlingur Einarsson, Reviews Editor, Creative Bloq