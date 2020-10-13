Best-selling Emma mattress gets HUGE price drop in unbeatable Prime deal

When it comes to mattresses, Emma is one of the world's leading brands. So we were super-excited to come across this amazing Prime deal, which drops the price of a super comfy double Emma mattress down to just £334.33 – that's a massive £164 saving!

A Which? Best Buy in 2018 and 2019, Emma mattresses achieve maximum body adaptability through the optimised combination of a decompressing breathable memory foam and a supportive layer of polyurethane foam. And not only that, Emma offers a 200-day trial, which, at the end of if you're not happy, they will arrange a return and full refund of your mattress at zero cost to you.

Below are details of the best Prime Day Emma mattress deals available now. But if you can't find what you're looking for, head directly to the Emma website, where you'll find 30% off other selected products.

Emma Original Double Mattress: £499 £334.33 at Amazon

Save £164

Emma Original Single Mattress: £299 £200.33 at Amazon

If it's a single you're after, we've got you covered. This best-selling single Emma mattress is a steal at just over £200 off. Say goodbye to back pain and hello to a more comfortable night's sleep (for much less than usual).

