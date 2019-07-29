European creatives: Save 20% on Adobe CC single apps – today only!

Adobe has really been treating creatives this year. The company is no stranger to offering users all over the world huge discounts on its Adobe Creative Cloud subscriptions, and now we can announce that for today only European creatives can save 20% on single app purchases.

This handy discount means that users living in European territories can pick up a single Adobe Creative Cloud app for just £16.18/ €19.67, instead of the regular price of £19.97/ €24.59.

The price reduction applies to a selection of Adobe Creative Cloud apps, including popular photo editing tool Photoshop, and digital artists' beloved Illustrator. If you've always wanted to check out an Adobe app but haven't fancied buying the whole Creative Cloud suite, there's never been a better day than today to buy one individually and give it a try.

If you're not based in Europe, don't worry, just head on over to our best Adobe deals page and see if there's a discount in your area. You'll also find a whopping 40% off Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps in certain territories. We're updating this page all the time too, so it's worth bookmarking it and checking back later.

The full list of apps that you can buy individually with 20% off include: Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Adobe XD, Acrobat Pro DC, Dreamweaver, Animate (Flash Pro) Adobe Premiere Pro, Premiere Rush, After Effects, Spark, Dimension, Audition, and InCopy.

What's more, each comes with 100GB of cloud storage and premium features like Adobe Portfolio, Adobe Fonts, and Adobe Spark.

We can't stress enough that this deal is valid for today only (29 July). So don't hang around if you're in a European territory and you've always wanted to grab an Adobe Creative Cloud app for less, buy yours now before time's up.

