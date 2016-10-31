Explore London's grim history with this interactive horror map

With a history that stretches back over hundreds of years, it's perhaps inevitable that a city like London has developed a darker legacy along the way. Now the past meets the present in a new piece of data visualization in the form of an interactive map developed by the London-based digital agency, Impero.

By entering in a postcode, visitors can explore the grisly details of nearby stories and events. From the plague pits to tales burnt witches, the Grim London digital map takes you on a tour of the capital's ghastly past.

Click on the locations to read about the famous stories

Even if you're not a resident of London, there's still plenty to enjoy. Simply hover over the events marked with a golden cross and click to learn more. Each story comes with a link to the story's source material, so there's plenty of further reading to chase up if a story catches your eye.

“We love making stuff, and we wanted to do something for Halloween," says Michael Scantlebury, founder and creative director of Impero. "The more we looked into London’s grim history, the more we wanted to bring it to life. This interactive map is the perfect tool for learning about London’s stories and haunted past.”