Fan art commemorates big Game of Thrones deaths

It's the day Game of Thrones fans have been waiting for... season eight is finally here - and we've got all the details on how to watch Game of Thrones online. We've seen plenty of creations and marketing campaigns cash in on the occasion, but few have made us laugh quite as much as this collection of morbid fan art that celebrates the series' casualties up to the end of series seven.

We should probably point out at this point that, if you're not up to date, there are major spoilers are ahead. If you've just started checking out the show because your friends and colleagues are banging on about the new series, you might want to click away right now. Why not check out this spoiler-free Game of Thrones inspired paper art instead?

Still here? Great. We don't need to tell you that Game of Thrones is famous for its nudity, dragons, and high body count. In fact, if you've not caught up with the latest episode, you're probably delicately weaving your way through social media today so as to avoid finding out if anyone has snuffed it already.

However it's the deceased stars of the first seven seasons who are the subject of these funny illustrations by Julia Williams, AKA the Designosaur. Named 'Valar Morghulis' (a phrase from the show which means 'all men must die') this project sees the unfortunate characters turned into beautiful illustrations, along with their last words picked out in a range of stunning typographic styles.

Check out a selection of them by clicking left to right in the gallery below.

Image 1 of 5 We're starting with one of the first major casualties, Viserys. Explore the rest at your own discretion... Image 2 of 5 Remember when Tywin Lannister got cross-bowed to death? Image 3 of 5 Hold the door! It's the loveable Hodor Image 4 of 5 We were so glad when Ramsay Bolton shuffled off this mortal coil Image 5 of 5 Poor Petyr Baelish... A sneaky dude, but he had it coming

Illustrating the cast wasn't enough for Williams though. The artist channeled her love for the show by destroying the images of the characters in the same way that they died on the show. So, the loathsome Ramsay Bolton gets set upon by a pack of ravenous hounds, and the tricksy Petyr Baelish gets his throat slit, complete with blood oozing form the wound.

If you need a quick reminder of who kicked the bucket and how, this video is well worth a watch. They certainly give Banksy a run for his money when it comes to destroying art with style.

Related articles: