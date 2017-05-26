Find 50 gems of illustration advice in Computer Arts

Graphic design has always been supported by craft disciplines, and creative collaboration with specialists can enhance all kinds of project.
Issue 267 of Computer Arts, on sale now, explores two of those crafts in detail: illustration and typography.
For the former, illustrator Daniel Stolle shares an insightful glimpse into his thought processes, and the lessons he’s learned so far.
And for the latter, Dalton Maag’s Bruno Maag reveals how type can define a brand’s personality.
Packed with insights from D&AD
During a month dominated by D&AD's three-day festival, as well as its Professional Awards, CA has also been busy harvesting plenty of insights.
Issue 267 features highlights from the CA-chaired Judges Insight session at D&AD Festival, revealing what it takes to win a coveted Pencil.
Elsewhere, D&AD's current deputy president Steve Vranakis, ECD of Google Creative Lab, argues that sometimes it takes a malcontent to change the world for the better.
Computer Arts' advice series with D&AD New Blood continues with a guide to getting more from your final-year show.
There's also a handy guide to where to spot the best new talent during graduate show season in the UK.
Win a £500 commission
If you're graduating this year yourself, be sure to check out CA's fourth-annual cover design contest, too – submit your design by midnight on 2 June for the chance to win a £500 commission.