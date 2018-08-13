Find your perfect type with the Tinder for fonts

Finding the right font, just like finding the right romantic partner, can be a long, frustrating process. Apps like Tinder have revolutionised how people pair up by reducing courtship to a simple swipe left or right action on your phone – but what about designers on the look out for their perfect font match?

Well, thanks to Font Flipper, choosing Google Fonts at least has just become a lot easier. Describing the service as "essentially Tinder for fonts", Font Flipper's makers have created a free web app that lets you preview text in different font styles, with over 800 font families found on Google Fonts to cycle through.

To get going with Font Flipper, you just upload an image, drag a text box where you want to write, select the style of text, and then it's time to start previewing some Google Fonts.

Along the way, you're given the option to like or dislike fonts, in Font Flipper's quest to narrow down lettering options and find 'the one'. Liked fonts are made easily accessible to download, while disliked fonts are left to wonder what the other styles have that they don't.

What's more, Font Flipper claims to be the easiest way to preview Google Fonts on top of custom designs. There's no need to download fonts to your computer, only to find out that they're not the right fit after all. Simple find what you like, download, and start typing. Now if only Tinder was this straightforward...

Check out a preview of Font Flipper in action with the video below.

