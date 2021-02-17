Earliest Nintendo Switch console revealed – and you won't believe what it looked like

Nintendo's Switch console has been a smash hit, with sales eclipsing the lifetime sales of its older sibling, the 3DS, in just four years. But what did it look like in its infancy? Well, you can now find out as the oldest Switch on record has been found, with images of the console delighting Nintendo fans on Twitter.

The unit in question is a development model (above), which has been procured by a group of Nintendo fans (it isn't clear where it came from). Made in 2016, a whole year before the first Switch was available to consumers, this is how the console would have looked when it was given to developers to create the games fans know and love.

Wanting a Switch for yourself? Here are our top Nintendo Switch deals, and be sure to check out these free Nintendo Switch games.

The data (factory test files) cannot be released since it's too recent, but all of the files have been backed up safely and the system has been sent to someone for safe keeping. Some other things of note are the different screws, volume buttons, and it being referred to as DPRD. pic.twitter.com/SqdB75npbuFebruary 15, 2021

Pretty different, right? The volume keys and the screws are totally unlike the ones on your Switch now, as is the development menu screen that consumers would never interact with. Seeing where the Switch began its life helps to understand the design process that went into the popular console, and seeing that development screen is a real backstage look into the world of Nintendo.

Fans were equally fascinated on Twitter, but one had a delicious nugget of trivia to share that grabbed our attention. Apparently, thanks to an accidental advertising error, this isn't the first time this model has been seen. Yup, the eagle-eyed (or Nintendo super-fans) among you may remember that this model actually accidentally appeared in a Portuguese advert for an early Switch. See below for details.

So it was 57 GB at one stage unless they’re using an SD card like the image supportsFebruary 16, 2021

Apparently, the ad creators forgot to replace the development model and screen with the actual Switch in the post-editing process. Oops. It seems the original trailer has been officially deleted, but there's a lot of chat on the original thread about where it could be found. Explore the thread for yourself here.

The tweaks made to this model in the short year between its use and release likely solved any issues with the design and performance. But one video game UI issue that hasn't been solved applies across the world of gaming consoles, and it's driving gamers wild. Find out more here.

Read more: