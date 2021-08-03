Get 49% off top VPN plus 1 year unlimited storage for free in this unmissable deal

As one of the best VPNs out there, you don't see a lot (or any) deals on ExpressVPN usually. So when one comes along, with the added bonus of free cloud storage, we take notice.

Right now you can get 15 months of the VPN service with a massive 49% discount - that means a service that should cost £143.92 overall for just £74.07. But that's not all. You also get a year of Backblaze cloud storage for free.

These are two brilliant online services for a very low fee. Creative Bloq has had hands on experience with ExpressVPN, and we can confirm that it offers a fast, no-fuss solution to online security. It offers military-grade AES-256 encryption, shielding your IP address for online anonymity, plus it can be used on tablet, phone, PC and router, on Android or iOS.

The ExpressVPN and Backblaze deal

ExpressVPN & Backblaze: £9.60/month ExpressVPN & Backblaze: £9.60/month £4.94/month

Save £69.85 over 15 months: ExpressVPN is offering its usual 12 month subscription for 15 month (you get three months free). You then also get a year of the Backblaze cloud storage subscription for free for a whole year. There's also a 30-day money-back guarantee, so if you don't like all that low price security and storage, you can give it up, no cost.

Why get a VPN?

There are different uses for a VPN. The basic one is to keep your internet secure, especially when using public wifi networks. VPNs also hide, or mask, your online identity, so that you get to access services and content that you'd usually be blocked from. This could mean you're able to access your normal streaming services when you're visiting a new country.

With ExpressVPN you can choose a country and mask IP in a couple of clicks. It offers military-grade 256-bit encryption, making it near impossible for intruders to hack.

