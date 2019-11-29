Fujifilm deal: get £172 off this gorgeous retro camera

We know that you almost certainly have a phone in your pocket that takes amazing pictures, but sometimes you want the feel – not to mention the quality – of a proper camera. No matter how good the best camera phones are, the sort of photos you'll get out of dedicated camera with a full-sized lens are always going to be streets ahead.

And if you want that irresistible combo of retro stylings and an absolute bargain, get a load of this deal on the Fujifilm X-T100. It's a mirrorless digital camera, making it less bulky than a DSLR, and it comes in a fantastically retro body that'll give you instant street cred.

The retro look is about the only old-fashioned thing about the X-T100, though. This punchy little snapper packs a 24-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor that's 14 times bigger than the average smartphone sensor, and is packed with high-end features such as a 6fps continuous shooting mode, an advanced hybrid autofocus system, high resolution electronic viewfinder and a swivelling 3-inch touchscreen.

As well as making it easy to snap stunning photos, the X-T100 can also shoot 4K video, as well as 100fps HD video, with film simulation modes to give your motion work that professional touch, and it even has an external microphone port so that you can ensure your video sounds as good as it looks.

The X-T100 comes with the XC15-45 mm F3.5-5.6 OIS PZ kit lens, a good all-rounder that should serve you well in most situations. But if you want to go the extra mile with your photography then the X-T100's X mount means that you can choose from a range of 25 FUJINON lenses, giving you everything from super-wide landscapes to pin-sharp telephoto shots.

Once you've got your shots, the X-T100's always-on Bluetooth connection makes it easy to transfer your photos or movies to any of your devices and then upload and share them on social media.

Available in three colours – dark silver, black and champagne gold – there's X-T100 to match your own personal brand, and it can be yours today for £447, saving you £172 off the normal price. And if you fancy something a little heftier with similar retro looks, Fujifilm's X-T20 mirrorless digital camera is currently available for £749, knocking £50 off the standard price.

Don't wait around, though; these Amazon Black Friday deals are only available until midnight tonight.