A game-changing update is coming to Adobe XD

XD is Adobe's dedicated prototyping tool, and there are some truly exciting updates on their way. There will be more details released at Adobe MAX in November – Creative Bloq will be there are updating you with all the news as we hear it – but in the meantime we've had a few exciting titbits confirmed.

This year Adobe has been investing into making it simpler for product design teams to work together on projects. As a result, co-editing capabilities are coming to XD. That means a whole team of designers will be able to work together on a document at the same time. Designers can have the document open on their own device, and any updates will appear in real time for all co-editors. This could be a real game-changer for product designers.

What if not all the stakeholders have access to XD? Well, Adobe is promising to extend real-time collaboration beyond XD on desktop, to ensure everyone who needs to can access the documents, contribute ideas, and stay in the loop with project progress.

It's one of a few XD updates announced in an Adobe blog post, which also details improved integration with tools such as Photoshop, Illustrator and Sketch, and more information about XD's design systems features (watch the video above for more on that).

Another update aimed at simplifying things for designers is versioning support. If you've ever worked on a complex project with lots of revisions and design options, you'll know the pain of keeping track of which document is the most up to date one, and the fear of updating a design and not being able to revert your changes if it turns out to be the wrong approach. Soon, you'll be able to work with the confidence that all previous versions of your design will be easily accessible directly in XD.

Exciting news all round. We'll keep you updated you with more info as soon as we have it – on XD as well as Adobe's other flagship tools. In the meantime, for an idea of what might be on the cards, take a look at our unofficial predictions for MAX 2019.

