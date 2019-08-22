Get 30% off team bookings for Generate CSS

One of the most valuable things about conferences is how they bring professionals together. For agencies, they offer a great way for your teams to gain new skills and get up to speed on the latest trends and developments in the industry. Conversely, if you’re a freelancer, they allow you to come together with like minds and establish stronger links with others in your industry.

Generate CSS is no exception. Taking place at Rich Mix in Shoreditch, London on Thursday 26 September, our focused conference provides the chance to get a deep dive into the world of CSS. It features expert talks from the likes of Natalie Weizenbaum, lead designer of Sass and tech lead of CSS at Google; Jeremy Keith, author, speaker and web developer working with Clearleft; and Michelle Barker, front end developer at Ordoo. But, more importantly, it’s also a great place for groups to learn new skills together and build excellent contacts.

In recognition of this fact, we’re offering a great saving on group tickets. If you book for three or more people, we’re giving you 30% off the ticket price – making it even better value for teams, coding groups and classmates looking to learn more CSS and make valuable new connections.

To get your great discount, use the offer code TEAMOFFER over on the Generate website. We can’t wait to see you all there!

