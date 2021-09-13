The world has been taken over by giant animals

It's no secret that we're fans of a good optical illusion here at Creative Bloq — and this adorable mind-boggler is no exception. At first glance, it looks giant animals have taken over the world in true King Kong fashion, but look again.

Don't worry, this is no fluffy doomsday, you're just looking at average sized animals parading around a world of miniature. A model village took to Instagram to share some photos of the 'locals' enjoying this tiny Britain, but now we can't unsee giant cuties taking over the UK. This illusion is so adorable, we might add it to the list of our favourite optical illusions.

Babbacombe World of Miniature is the Instagram account behind these delightful snaps of animals exploring the model village, and the internet is loving it. Users were quick to comment on the posts to express how much they enjoyed the illusions, with one user saying, "That’s so cute, can’t wait to visit" and another commenting, "I wish ducks were that big and everyone were mini" (although we aren't sure if we agree.)

The model village supposedly has a population of over 13,000 tiny people and features a number of famous locations from Stonehenge to the Statue of Liberty — it even has a miniature version of Bath where the Creative Bloq HQ is based.

We love these illusions but we're glad that the world hasn't been taken over by oversized animals. If you fancied having a go at making your own optical illusion then check out our handy step by step guide.

