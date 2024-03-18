The new Godzilla Minus One poster is a well deserved flex

It's safe to say that there's been a lot of Godzilla movie hype in the last few months with the release of Godzilla Minus One and the increasing excitement around the upcoming Godzilla vs Kong film. While the franchise has been around since the '50s, Minus One is the first Godzilla flick to win an Oscar and the latest poster isn't shy about it.

While we've already seen some stunning film posters this year (including some that might compete with the best film posters of all time), the latest Godzilla Minus One poster is a touching celebration of the film's success. Showcasing the film's generous collection of award wins, it's a well-deserved display of triumph for the legendary 70-year-old franchise.

(Image credit: Toho Studios)

The celebratory poster features 20 of the film's official awards including an Academy Award for Best Visual Effects and numerous awards from the Japan Academy Film Prize including Best Director and Picture of the Year. Stunning shots from the film reside within the silhouette of Godzilla, whose iconic design has become instantly recognisable in pop culture.

As a production with a remarkably low budget, it's amazing to see Godzilla Minus One receiving so many accolades, especially in technical areas such as VFX. To learn more about the infamous monster, check out our piece on the evolution of Godzilla to see his iconic evolution throughout the years. For more legendary character creations, take a look at the best movie monster designs.