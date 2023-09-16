Google Pixel 7 Pro at lowest-ever price is a great (affordable) iPhone 15 alternative

Google has just turned 25, and in celebration is offering up to 25% off on select Pixel phones, including $250 off the Google Pixel 7 Pro. This brings the phone back to a record-low price of $649 (down from $899). Google is also offering up to $400 back with an eligible trade-in (so you could actually only pay out $249 if you have the right phone to give back, pretty darn good). The birthday celebrations end on September 23, so don't dilly-dally.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is easily one of the best camera phones on the market and has great appeal to creatives with effortless multitasking and amazing value for money. The camera is the star of the show, with features to unblur your images using AI, erase unwanted strangers from the background, and an impressive night mode.

Today's best Google Pixel 7 Pro deal

Google Pixel 7 Pro, 128GB

Was: $899

Now: $649 at Google

Save: $250 Overview: This anniversary sale from Google has seemingly encouraged other retailers to price match, with the same deals at Best Buy and Amazon. But if you want that free tote bag then you'll need to purchase directly from Google. Key features: | Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED (1440 x 3120)| Storage: 128GB - 512GB | Main Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9 (wide) + 48MP f/3.5,120mm (telephoto) + 12 MP, f/2.2 (Ultra wide) | Front Camera: 10.8 MP, f/2.2 | Weight: 212 g | OS: Android 13 Release date: October 2022. Price history: The cheapest US price we've ever seen on the 128GB Pixel 7 Pro was previously $699, so this new deal undercuts this by $50 and beats the retail price by $250. Current price: Amazon: $649 | Best Buy: $649 Review consensus: We're yet to submit our own review of the Google Pixel 7 Pro, but our sister site Tom's Guide gave it four stars, praising the refined design, and TechRadar found it to be "simply brilliant at everything it does", rating it 4.5 stars. TechRadar ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Guide ⭑⭑⭑⭑



Google is also offering a limited-edition mini tote bag (yes, it's strange) featuring Google’s 1998 logo free with the purchase of any Pixel phone, earbuds, watch, or tablet. But that's not all, Google has an array of extra birthday deals and discounts to celebrate its anniversary including (plus $150 off the standard Pixel 7, and $55 off the Google Pixel 7a, 50% off the Pixel Buds Pro, with the purchase of a phone, plus 2 years of free data when you buy the Google Pixel Watch (LTE).

Keep an eye on our guide to the best Google Pixel 7 Pro prices if you're not quite ready to buy today but want the best deal when the time comes. We also have a guide to the best Google Pixel Fold prices if you prefer a flexible smartphone.

