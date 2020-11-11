Creative Bloq is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Simple drawing hack will transform how you draw hands

Now this is handy.

The human body is one of the hardest things to draw realistically, and hands are among the most difficult parts. From oversized fingers to bulbous palms, the slightest error can leave them looking comically disproportioned. But a brilliant drawing hack is doing the round online – and while incredibly simple, could totally transform your approach to drawing hands.

Our how to draw tutorials are full of brilliant tips, but there are often invaluable nuggets of wisdom to be found from artists on Twitter too. According to his Twitter bio, Jesse Hamm "will not let his lack of fame or achievement stop him from tweeting advice to all and sundry" – and his latest hint is going down a storm.

In three simple images, Hamm explains how drawing outside the contours of the hand, the artist can avoid ending up with spindly-looking digits. Indeed, it's clear from the two contrasting examples (below) that the version inked on the outside of the outline is fuller and more realistic than the rather thin-fingered version which was inked on the outline itself. You can find more hand-drawing advice in our how to  draw hands guide.

Hand drawing technique

Inking outside the outline (left) vs on the outline (right) (Image credit: Apple )

We've got to hand it to Hamm – this is an incredibly simple technique that completely transforms the hand's appearance. And it seems all and sundry are loving the advice:

Hamm's tip can be applied to both traditional drawing and digital – check out the best drawing tablets if you fancy giving the latter a go. But if old-school's your preference, our guide to the best pencils is on hand keep your drawings looking as sharp as possible. 

