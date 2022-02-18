We can’t get enough of these hand-drawn optical illusions

We see so many brilliant optical illusions here at Creative Bloq. There are plenty of designs created by accident and algorithms out there, but today we’ve found an artist who hand-draws optical illusions – and we can’t believe how realistic they look.

User aririria_art has been gaining popularity over on Twitter after sharing her hyper-realistic art. It's hard to believe that these are just drawings created with just pencils and pens, as it looks like the designs are literally popping off the page. If you'd like to have a go at creating your own mind-blowing 3D art, then make sure you check out our roundup of the best art supplies.

独学で色鉛筆を始めて6年目になりました！！☺️ pic.twitter.com/40i1gvGP4mFebruary 13, 2022 See more

The artist has racked up a whopping 96,300 followers on Twitter, and their designs have accumulated hundreds of thousands of likes. Her drawings aren't the only mind-boggling thing though, apparently, the artist is totally self-taught (she must've taken from tips from our roundup of the best how to draw tutorials).

Along with a number of amazing designs, Aria_art also shares video clips of her work process. We love the insight into how to create such realistic designs, and it means that you can follow a similar process if you were hoping to create your own 3D optical illusions.

タコが出来るまで🐙 pic.twitter.com/b0km4F8yiAFebruary 11, 2022 See more

If you're feeling inspired by these pencil-drawn optical illusions and would like to have a go yourself, then why not treat yourself to some of the best coloured pencils? Or if you'd rather just enjoy some more incredible mind-bogglers, then check out this roundup of our favourite optical illusions.

Read More: