How to deal with clients from hell

The best designer-client relationships are based on fruitful collaboration, mutual understanding and complementary skills, but things don’t always go so smoothly.

In issue 257, editor of website Clients From Hell, Bryce Bladon, explores the darker side of designer-client relations, plus what to do when things get ugly.

No strangers to successful client collaboration, veteran agency The Partners relentlessly strive for perfection. We discover how this works in practice with our in-depth video profile.

And if you’re starting, expanding or sprucing up your own studio, don’t miss our guide on recommended hardware, software and furniture for a range of budgets.

Also in issue 257 of Computer Arts:

Leah Bravo shares what she learned from an intensive fortnight at D&AD’s New Blood Academy

We explore how brands are incorporating a mix of cultures into their identities

Refresh your typography skills with part two of our series in partnership with ISTD

Learn how to get more from Photoshop brushes with insights from Kyle T. Webster’s ICON9 workshop

Discover how Wolff Olins designed Virgin Active’s new approach to spin class

Illustration duo Craig & Karl explain how they navigate creativity across the Atlantic

The emerging trend for brands that blend different cultures
Craig & Karl discuss their hugely successful transatlantic collaboration
The essential kit you'll need to start or expand a studio
Part two of our typography series focuses on size, weight, style and hierarchy

