CES 2019: Huawei squares up to Apple with new super-thin MateBook laptop

The Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2019 is in full swing, and there's some impressive tech on show, not least the new Huawei MateBook 13 laptop.

Widely touted as a potential Apple MacBook Air killer, the MateBook 13 features an incredibly narrow-bezel display and an 88 per cent screen-to-body ratio, which is more generous than the MacBook Air's 82 per cent.

And it's not just weight that the MateBook has on its side. Its two configurations, an entry-grade version and a high-end version, are not only backed up with powerful 8th Generation Intel Core i5 or i7 processors, the screen also supports touch, something we've yet to see on the MacBook Air. However, that said, there's no support for a stylus.

The new MateBook 13 is 0.7cm thinner than the new MacBook Air

The MateBook 13 sits among Huawei's already established MateBook series, slotting between the cheaper MateBook D and the premium MateBook X Pro. Like its older siblings, the MateBook 13 offers a 3:2 aspect ratio display, at a 13-inch size with a 2160 x 1440 resolution.

It's clear Huawei has Apple in its sights, with this latest offering 0.7cm thinner than the MacBook Air. We'll be getting our hands on one soon at CES 2019 to really get a feel for it, but right now – and considering that the pricing smartly undercuts Apple’s latest MacBook Air by 100 bucks – the MateBook 13 looks to be an option creatives might want to seriously consider.

Read more: