CES 2019: Gaming giant MSI unleashes high performance laptop for creative pros

Taiwanese gaming pioneer MSI has announced a powerful new ultra-portable laptop for creatives at CES 2019.

Aimed at professional artists, video editors, photo editors, graphic designers and animators, the 15.6-inch MSI PS63 Modern comes with up to the latest eight-generation Core i7 processor, and optional discrete Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Max-Q graphics with 4GB of GDDR5 VRAM.

Meanwhile, True Color Technology promises up to 100% sRGB on the IPS-level FHD panel, and four-sided 5.6mm bezels provide an 86% screen-to-body ratio to help you see every detail of your creations.

There’s also Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 for your camera phone, a fingerprint sensor, support for 802.11 Wi-Fi and two 2W speakers.

In addition, MSI claims the PS63 Modern has an “all day” battery that can last up to 16 hours, which we look forward to putting to the test.

The new laptop, which was launched in collaboration with the Discover Channel here in Vegas this afternoon, is part of MSI’s Prestige notebook series. Weighing in at 1.6kg, the 15.9mm thick device comes in charcoal blue and boasts a Quiet Mark certification for its Cooler Boost 3 dual-fan cooling system – which means it’ll be particularly quiet when you’re working.

MSI also showcased the MS65 Creator. This 15.6-inch laptop comes with a 4K HDR IPS-level display with 100% Adobe RGB.

Pricing and availability haven’t been announced yet, but both laptops will ship sometime this year.

