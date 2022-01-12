Want a pair of 2021 AirPods Pro? This deal is for you!

The AirPods Pro are some of the best earbuds out there right now. And today we've found some great price cuts on the latest 2021 model in both the US and UK, including our highlight deal, £50 off the AirPods Pro and Magsafe wireless charging case at Amazon, now only £189.

As you can see from our 4.5 star out of 5 Apple AirPods Pro review, we really rate these earbuds, and as you can see from our list of the best noise-cancelling earbuds, we've tried and tested all the best earbuds currently available.

We have seen this price point before, so this is not the record low price on the Apple AirPods Pro (that was back in Black Friday 2021, at £149). However, it's the best price on the award-winning earbuds that we've seen so far in 2022.

We probably don't need to tell you that discounts on Apple AirPods are rare, so if you want to get hold of these top Apple accessories, you need to snap them up quick.

The best AirPods deals today: UK

Apple AirPods Pro: £249 Apple AirPods Pro: £249 £189 at Amazon

Save £50: This is a great deal on the 2021 model of the ever-popular Apple AirPods Pro. Saving you 21% is pretty tidy, especially as this Apple product isn't even a year old yet. Buy with confidence, while stocks last.



The best weekend AirPods deals: US

Apple AirPods Pro: $219 Apple AirPods Pro: $219 $189 at Amazon

Save $30: This is the best deal that we can find on the super popular Apple earbuds - a pretty nice slice off the retail price. The AirPods Pro boasts world-class noise-cancelling, and are water resistant.



Not in the UK or US? Here are some brilliant deals on the Apple AirPods Pro wherever you are in the world...

