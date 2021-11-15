Quality drawing tablet deal saves $90 on Pro Huion display

If you're looking for an affordable, quality cheap drawing tablet, Huion is offering its Kamvas Pro 16 for the discount price of $379, down from $469. This is the upgraded model from the standard Kamvas 16, with its brushed aluminium body, and full HD laminated display, ideal for the digital artist hobbyist or professional.

If you're in the UK, there's a very similar deal on the same brilliant Kamvas Pro 16, dropped down from £419 to £359, saving you £60. These are the best prices that we've seen the Kamvas Pro 16 go for this year, and as this is advertised as Huion's official Black Friday deals, we're not going to see them go cheaper this year.

It's a quality piece of kit, with it's 16-inch drawing surface, it boasts a big 120% sRGB gamut screen, comes with a battery-free stylus (with 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity and 60 degrees of tilt recognition), and all around sturdy construction.

The best cheap Huion tablet deal: US

Huion Kamvas Pro 16: $469 $379 at Huion

Save $90: This drawing tablet is an absolute bargain right now, with eight ExpressKeys and a battery-free stylus with 8,192 pressure levels and 60% tilt recognition. There are deals on accessories too.



The best cheap Huion tablet deal: UK

Huion Kamvas Pro 16: £419 £359 at Huion

Save £60: This pro 15.6-inch tablet is aimed at serious hobbyists and professionals. It's an official Black Friday deal so won't be beat in the coming weeks.



