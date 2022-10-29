Apple's new iCloud UI is a web design treat

Apple's iCloud website has been looking a little long in the tooth for a while, with the blocky design resembling iOS versions of yesteryear. But Apple has finally revealed a new look for the platform – and it's going down a storm online.

Clearly inspired by the new(ish) iOS widgets, the updated iCloud web design is available in beta, and features full tiles with previews for various iCloud services, including Mail, Photos, Pages and more. (In the market for new kit? Check out today's best MacBook Pro deals.)

(Image credit: Apple)

The new design can be found at beta.icloud.com (opens in new tab). And as well as looking much more contemporary, it's also impressively customisable – users can choose which apps appear on the homepage. While it isn't clear when the design will officially launch or even leave beta, early users are already loving it.

Apple's new iCloud website design is beautiful https://t.co/azhvrRYiLC #ux pic.twitter.com/rSFFsI8NelOctober 27, 2022 See more

the new icloud interface is miles better than any other cloud storage service provider pic.twitter.com/PuZoGOkD2fOctober 27, 2022 See more

Indeed, Apple fans have been enjoying plenty of bold new designs from the company, including that hot pink iPad. But not everything has been a hit – the less said about macOS Ventura's System Settings menu the better.

