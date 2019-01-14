Illustrator brings children's doodle inventions to life

If you could create an invention that would make the world a better place, what would it be? Boring old adults would probably whip up something terribly sensible like a water purifier or a nuclear missile deterrent. But when The UK Domain asked primary school children to doodle their ideas, they came up with some wonderfully imaginative and innovative contraptions.

These inventions, including a Gun Sucker Inner and a Rubbish Eater that poops trees, have been turned into polished illustrations by The UK Domain. We love that these doodles show that you don't need to know how to draw or think like an adult to come up with brilliant ideas.

And although these creations might seem whacky on the surface, they're not too far off real life inventions. Take Olly the Ocean Organiser, designed by Daisy, aged 9. Equipped with sensors that detect ocean rubbish and a propellor on its head to fly about, this machine is similar to the non-profit Ocean Cleanup organisation, which uses advanced technology to get rid of plastic in the world's oceans.

Check out the doodles and the illustrations they inspired by clicking left to right in the image galleries below.

Image 1 of 2 Rubbish goes in, trees come out Image 2 of 2 We'd love to see these dotted along our roads

Image 1 of 2 Olly the Ocean Organiser has loads of eyes to make sure it doesn't hurt marine life Image 2 of 2 It might look surreal, but it's not too far from reality

Image 1 of 2 Show of hands - who else could do with a dress-me machine? Image 2 of 2 This would save us time in the morning

Image 1 of 2 The Frogainpet spreads love to the world... Image 2 of 2 ...but steaming hearts, boxing them up, and shipping them out

"It's fascinating to see the creative and often thoughtful way that children see the world," says Helen Tomes, the director of marketing at The UK Domain. "We wanted to give the founders of tomorrow a platform to show us what they think of the world today."

Maybe we could all take some inspiration from these drawings and start letting our imaginations run loose when coming up with problem-solving concepts for clients? Have a look at the full selection of inventions by heading over to The UK Domain's Future Founders page.

