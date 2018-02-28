Infographic: The Oscars by numbers

The Oscars are fast approaching, and this year marks the award ceremony's 90th birthday. Over those nine decades there have been some pretty incredible stats attached to the Academy Awards. To mark the occasion, Stylight has put together this infographic that represents this prestigious event in numbers.

This impressive infographic shows you the actors that got paid peanuts for their award-winning performances, the most watched acceptance speeches, the child prodigies and late bloomers, and more.

The gender pay gap is still raging

Aptly for a year in which the movie industry (and its biggest events) is being shaken up by the long-overdue #TimesUp revolution, there's also a depressing look at the Academy Awards' gender stats. It's still a boys' club when it comes to individual nominations – overwhelmingly so in the best director category, and payscales are still way, way out of whack.

The three highest-paid actors all earned well over twice as much as the highest-paid women in 2017, but perhaps the most surprising stat here is that Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is currently the second biggest earner in Hollywood. We'll leave that to sink in for a minute.

Streep is top of the class when it comes to best acting noms

Despite this disparity, women still win out when it comes to best acting nominations. The indomitable Meryl Streep has racked up a ridiculous 21 nominations across her career. Trailing behind in the men's category is Jack Nicholson, who has pulled in a frankly embarrassing 12.

Click on the image to see the full infographic

To see the full infographic, click on the image above. The Oscars will take place on Sunday 4 March – if you're still not up to speed on the flicks set to win big, take a look these brutally honest Oscar movie posters .

Read more: