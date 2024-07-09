Apple's new iPhone flashlight UI has no business looking this good

The iOS 18 design language continues to impress.

While it's the big features like the Photos app redesign and Apple Intelligence hogging the headlines, Apple's iOS updates always give the company a chance to tweak its UI. And while last year it was the new AirDrop animation that turned heads, iOS 18 is, apparently, all about the flashlight. 

Early adopters currently testing out the beta version of iOS 18 have discovered that the torch, one of the iPhone's most basic features, has been a fair bit of attention this time around. Not only can the focus and intensity of the beam now be configured, but it's also accompanied by a super-smart new UI. (In the market for new gear? Check out the best iPhone 15 deals.)

